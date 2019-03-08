Partly Cloudy

Gin makers toast exports success

PUBLISHED: 16:40 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 10 June 2019

The Swan, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Swan, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Soaring sales have sent UK gin exports to new heights, with Suffolk and Essex distillers reporting growing overseas demand.

Adnams' Copper House in Southwold PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

An analysis of tax data by the Department for International Trade reveals that exports of gin in the first quarter of 2019 were the strongest in recent history, hitting £150m - a 30% rise on the same period in 2018.

British gin exports increased by 15% in 2018, and were worth £613m. They are now worth more than double 2010's sales of £288m.

The new study, which coincides with National Gin Day, showed the most popular destinations for British gin in January, February and March 2019 were the United States, which imported £50m, closely followed by Spain and Germany, which imported £19m and £10m respectively.

Southwold-based brewer and gin maker Adnams said it had seen growing overseas sales.

Andy Wood, chief executive, at The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Oliver Drury, head of corporate affairs, said: "We export Adnams products to more than 20 countries around the world and we have seen growing demand for our award-winning gin.

"Over the last 10 years we have grow our export market more than 80%. We have introduced successful limited edition seasonal gins such as Lemon and Tamarind which have been incredibly well received in addition to our award-winning Copper House Gin."

Christopher Hayman, master distiller at Hayman's Gin, a family business which retains a base at Witham in Essex but has recently launched a new distillery at Balham in London in order to keep up with demand, said

"My great grandfather started distilling our True English gin over 150 years ago. We now export to over 50 markets around the world and are thrilled that Hayman's of London can be enjoyed by gin enthusiasts across most of the countries of Europe and as far afield as Moscow, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney or Shanghai," he said.

"We've increased our distillation capacity significantly. We are proud to use our archive of family recipes to bring back a number of styles of gin previously lost to the history books, whilst maintaining the traditional distillation process inherent with True English style of gin."

International trade secretary Dr Liam Fox said: "We also raise a glass to our national gin heritage and expertise, which is translating into economic benefits for the country and supporting local job creation.

"UK drinks exports continue to grow from strength to strength."

