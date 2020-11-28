Brewer Adnams donates £1.4million to Suffolk good causes

Adnams brewery, based in Southwold. Picture: ADNAMS Sarah Groves

A charity run by a Suffolk brewer is celebrating its 30th anniversary – having donated over £1.4million to local good causes along the way.

Jonathan Adnams, chairman of Southwold brewer Adnams. Picture: ADNAMS Jonathan Adnams, chairman of Southwold brewer Adnams. Picture: ADNAMS

The Adnams Community Trust was set up in 1990 to celebrate the Southwold-based brewery’s 100th anniversary.

The community trust is funded by 1% of Adnams annual profits and has now handed out 1,500 grants totalling £1.425million.

Volunteers from the Thorpeness Beach Baggers planting heritage fruit trees after a grant from the trust Picture: ADNAMS COMMUNITY TRUST Volunteers from the Thorpeness Beach Baggers planting heritage fruit trees after a grant from the trust Picture: ADNAMS COMMUNITY TRUST

Jonathan Adnams, chairman of Adnams and Adnams Community Trust, said: “30 years ago, we formed the charity to help formalise the good work already happening in Adnams, and the shareholders overwhelmingly supported our decision.

“Adnams has always been about doing the right thing, and I’m proud of what the Trust has achieved over the past three decades. As we look to the future, we hope the Trust will continue to go from strength to strength and remain at the heart of the community.”

Among the causes to have benefited from the trust are the Thorpeness Beach Baggers.

Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams Picture: ADNAMS/ANTHONY CULLEN Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams Picture: ADNAMS/ANTHONY CULLEN

The Beach Baggers are a group of village residents who have cleaned the beach for the past 16 years.

But this year they expanded their environmental efforts to include planting heritage fruit trees and were supported with a grant for £920 from the community trust.

Like everything, the trust’s operations were disrupted by the pandemic. To make up some of the shortfall in funds, directors of Adnams took a 50% pay cut during the first lockdown – with some of those funds going to the trust.

Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams and trustee of the community trust, said: “I have always believed that business should be a force for good, which is why Adnams supporting the Trust with 1% profits is something I’m passionate about.

“2020 has not been a great year in the industry, but we will continue to ensure the Adnams Community Trust is funded to support our community in times of need.”

The charity’s annual 10k run in November also had to be cancelled, but the event was replaced with three virtual ones.

The virtual events saw over 700 entrants take part and £5,000 raised for the trust.