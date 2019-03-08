Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Aldeburgh's swift population boosted by Adnams trust grant

PUBLISHED: 12:51 09 July 2019

One of Aldeburgh’s swifts Picture: ALAN COLLETT photograph by Alan Collett

One of Aldeburgh's swifts Picture: ALAN COLLETT photograph by Alan Collett

Alan Collett

Aldeburgh's nesting swifts have been among the causes to benefit from grants awarded by a Suffolk pubs and brewery group's charity arm.

Christine Ragan and Alan Collett of Aldeburgh’s Amazing Swifts Picture: ALAN COLLETTChristine Ragan and Alan Collett of Aldeburgh’s Amazing Swifts Picture: ALAN COLLETT

Adnams Community Trust helped some of the seaside town's loftier residents after concern about their dwindling numbers led to the launch of Aldeburgh's Amazing Swifts

The grant goes towards educating children on the value of the birds, whose screeching is a familiar summer sound to town residents, and families are being advised to install nest boxes, create spaces under roof tiles and use a swift brick as they struggle to find suitable places to nest in modern buildings.

MORE - 'I would abolish job titles' says Adnams boss

The cause is one of 12 to benefit from recent grants from the trust, which supports worthy causes within 25 miles of Southwold, where the Adnams brewery is based.

You may also want to watch:

Other beneficiaries included Suffolk Punch Trust which received a grant to train a recently-qualified gardener to care for its heritage garden, which was awarded National Plant Collection status in 2016 by Plant Heritage.

The Voice cLoud CIC (TVC) scooped a grant to fund extra sessions for community choir group The Shanty Singers, which draws on the heritage of the coastal tradition to support wellbeing.

Children experiencing mental health and emotional issues are also set to benefit from a specially adapted space at Edgar Sewter Primary School where they can relax and get support.

The school, which has 49 out of its 318 pupils on the Special Educational Needs (SEN) register was awarded a grant towards the creation of the space as part of the THRIVE scheme.

Adnams chief executive Andy Wood said: "At Adnams we care about what we do and how we do things - being an active part of the community is important to us, as well as being able to support some inspiring causes through our Community Trust. I am thrilled that many of our employees choose to play an active part in their community through volunteering too."

Adnams has been using Pennies, a digital charity box, in Kitchen & Cellar Stores since 2012 and on the Adnams website since 2016.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘A rude awakening’ – Villages unite over huge expansion of intensive poultry farming

Campaigners at a site near Southolt which is earmarked for new poultry barns Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Men fled scene of knifepoint robbery in taxi

Police are investigating a knifepoint robbery in Bramble Road, Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Garnett on Golf: Suffolk hopes dashed after disappointing defeat

Suffolk team which met Cambridgeshire at Brampton Park. Back (from left): Joe Cardy (team captain) Chris Fleming, James Biggs, Monty Scowsill, Alfie Halil and George Fricker. Front: Sam Debenham, Jack Cardy and Habebul Islam. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Lambert says he ‘hasn’t spent any money’ – but Ipswich Town’s budget will still be big by League One standards

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert was keen to stress his lack of funds following last weekend's 3-2 friendly defeat to German side Paderborn. Photo: Ross Halls

Anglian Water must reduce impact on environment, say government agency

Anglian Water have been told that they must reduce their impact on the environment by a government agency. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists