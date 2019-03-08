Aldeburgh's swift population boosted by Adnams trust grant

One of Aldeburgh's swifts Picture: ALAN COLLETT photograph by Alan Collett Alan Collett

Aldeburgh's nesting swifts have been among the causes to benefit from grants awarded by a Suffolk pubs and brewery group's charity arm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christine Ragan and Alan Collett of Aldeburgh’s Amazing Swifts Picture: ALAN COLLETT Christine Ragan and Alan Collett of Aldeburgh’s Amazing Swifts Picture: ALAN COLLETT

Adnams Community Trust helped some of the seaside town's loftier residents after concern about their dwindling numbers led to the launch of Aldeburgh's Amazing Swifts

The grant goes towards educating children on the value of the birds, whose screeching is a familiar summer sound to town residents, and families are being advised to install nest boxes, create spaces under roof tiles and use a swift brick as they struggle to find suitable places to nest in modern buildings.

MORE - 'I would abolish job titles' says Adnams boss

The cause is one of 12 to benefit from recent grants from the trust, which supports worthy causes within 25 miles of Southwold, where the Adnams brewery is based.

You may also want to watch:

Other beneficiaries included Suffolk Punch Trust which received a grant to train a recently-qualified gardener to care for its heritage garden, which was awarded National Plant Collection status in 2016 by Plant Heritage.

The Voice cLoud CIC (TVC) scooped a grant to fund extra sessions for community choir group The Shanty Singers, which draws on the heritage of the coastal tradition to support wellbeing.

Children experiencing mental health and emotional issues are also set to benefit from a specially adapted space at Edgar Sewter Primary School where they can relax and get support.

The school, which has 49 out of its 318 pupils on the Special Educational Needs (SEN) register was awarded a grant towards the creation of the space as part of the THRIVE scheme.

Adnams chief executive Andy Wood said: "At Adnams we care about what we do and how we do things - being an active part of the community is important to us, as well as being able to support some inspiring causes through our Community Trust. I am thrilled that many of our employees choose to play an active part in their community through volunteering too."

Adnams has been using Pennies, a digital charity box, in Kitchen & Cellar Stores since 2012 and on the Adnams website since 2016.