Southwold distiller's delight as it makes it into world-renowned guide

The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Suffolk distillery is featured among the world's best in a new Lonely Planet travel guide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Adnams Copper House Distillery is featured in Lonely Planet's Global Distillery Tour, a new guide published this May by guidebook series publisher Lonely Planet Food.

You may also want to watch:

Adnams Copper House Distillery in Southwold was the first in the UK to be placed on the same site as a brewery and uses the latest technology to distil a range of spirits including Copper House Gin and Longshore Vodka.

MORE - 'Millennials drinking less' - Changing tastes and heatwave hit ale sales but boost lager

Head distiller John Ferguson said they were "delighted". "We have installed state of the art equipment and use sustainable technology to produce our international award winning spirits which are produced from East Anglian grown rye and barley," he said.

Adnams takes visitors on a one hour tour of the distillery, followed by a tutored tasting, lasting around 30 minutes.

It also offers experiences at the distillery, such as 'Make Your Own Gin' sessions.