Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Southwold distiller's delight as it makes it into world-renowned guide

PUBLISHED: 10:46 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 21 May 2019

The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Suffolk distillery is featured among the world's best in a new Lonely Planet travel guide.

The Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Copper House, Adnams, Southwold. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Adnams Copper House Distillery is featured in Lonely Planet's Global Distillery Tour, a new guide published this May by guidebook series publisher Lonely Planet Food.

You may also want to watch:

Adnams Copper House Distillery in Southwold was the first in the UK to be placed on the same site as a brewery and uses the latest technology to distil a range of spirits including Copper House Gin and Longshore Vodka.

MORE - 'Millennials drinking less' - Changing tastes and heatwave hit ale sales but boost lager

Head distiller John Ferguson said they were "delighted". "We have installed state of the art equipment and use sustainable technology to produce our international award winning spirits which are produced from East Anglian grown rye and barley," he said.

Adnams takes visitors on a one hour tour of the distillery, followed by a tutored tasting, lasting around 30 minutes.

It also offers experiences at the distillery, such as 'Make Your Own Gin' sessions.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

More than 50 ways to celebrate third annual Suffolk Day

Miriam Beard, Paloma, Heston and Louise Crouch are looking forward to Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore named in Wales squad with Bristol City reportedly set to reignite interest

Kieffer Moore scored 19 goals for Barnsley as they finished second in League One. Photo: PA

Essex renamed ‘Essos’ to honour Game of Thrones finale

The sign, which renames Essex as 'Essos', is outside Colchester Castle Pictures: PREMIER COMMS

Milkshake thrown at Nigel Farage shows we no longer live in a civilised society

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists