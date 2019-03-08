Heavy Showers

Top award for Suffolk whisky made from locally-grown rye

PUBLISHED: 07:30 31 July 2019

Southwold distillers Adnams won the international Gold award in this year's International Wine and Spirtis Competition, against top whiskies from aroundt he world, for its Rye Malt Whisky, inspired by the Suffolk villlage of Reydon. Jonathan Adnams chairman with Adnams Rye Malt Whisky on his farm at Reydon. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Southwold distillers Adnams won the international Gold award in this year's International Wine and Spirtis Competition, against top whiskies from aroundt he world, for its Rye Malt Whisky, inspired by the Suffolk villlage of Reydon. Jonathan Adnams chairman with Adnams Rye Malt Whisky on his farm at Reydon. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Sarah Groves

Adnams has won Gold Outstanding in the 2019 International Wine and Spirits Competition for its Rye Malt Whisky, inspired by the village of Reydon near its Southwold home.

Adnams is producing award-winning whisky from its Southwold distillery, against some of the top traditional whisky producers from around the world. Picture: SARAH GROVESAdnams is producing award-winning whisky from its Southwold distillery, against some of the top traditional whisky producers from around the world. Picture: SARAH GROVES

The Suffolk brewers and distillers beat off tough competition from whiskies from around the world.

Adnams chairman Jonathan Adnams said: "It is a great honour for us to receive such a prestigious accolade in this highly respected global competition. We are proud to use the rye, grown in the fields of Reydon, to produce this world class whisky. For me, it embodies everything Adnams stands for - using the very best local ingredients to create a range of outstanding beers and spirits."

Adnams also picked up IWSC 2019 silver for Triple Malt Whisky, bronze for Copper House Pink Gin and bronze for Single Malt Whisky.

The decision to produce a batch of whisky using rye was inspired by the village of Reydon meaning Rye Hill - rye and don (being an Old English word for hill or rise).

The award is of special significance to Jonathan Adnams as the rye grown on his Reydon farm on the east coast of Suffolk is now used to produce the batches of whisky.

The sandy, stony and light soil offers the perfect conditions for rye being grown on the farm which is just one mile away from the Adnams brewery and distillery in Southwold.

Each year, Jonathan and a team from the brewery and distillery check that the crop is in the perfect condition to be harvested.

Adnams' Rye Malt Whisky has aromas of warm vanilla, raisin fudge and black peppercorns.

After being distilled in the Adnams small-batch distillery from 2013, the Rye Malt Whisky was left to mature for six years in new French oak barrels before being bottled this year.

The IWSC awards are considered one of the highest honours in the Food & Drink sector. Wines and spirits are judged 'blind' by expert panels, selected from over 400 fully experienced and qualified industry judges, and Gold medal winning wines and spirits are re-tasted by the Wine and Spirit Judging Committees for final endorsement.

A 70cl bottle of Rye Malt Whisky costs £39.99.

