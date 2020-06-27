E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk charity shops at risk as Age UK propose permanent closures

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 June 2020

Age UK have proposed the closure of a number of their charity shops across the UK and Suffolk stores are at risk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Age UK stores in Suffolk are at risk as the charity it will not be reopening all of its shops.

The Combs Ford shop near Stowmarket was one of the 67 stores which opened last week as lockdown was eased but shops in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Lowestoft, Haverhill and Clacton remain closed and are under threat.

A spokesman for Age UK said they were pleased to have reopened several shops and are “continuing to work hard on preparations for reopening more”. They said the second phase of shops would be opened over the coming weeks and months.

However, the charity added: “Unfortunately Age UK has also taken the difficult decision to propose the closure of a number of our charity shops on a permanent basis.

“We are taking this action with a heavy heart and are currently consulting with staff who are affected and are therefore not able to provide further detailed information at this stage.

“Announcements about those shops not reopening along with the next phase of openings are expected soon.”

