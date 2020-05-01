E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drive to find tenants for key business site off A14 moves up a gear

PUBLISHED: 00:24 04 May 2020

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Sealand Aerial Photography Limited

Property agents have been appointed for a key site off the A14 which is set to provide a major boost to the area’s economy.

Avison Young and Rapleys is set to market Gateway 14, a 156-acre mixed-use and logistics scheme at Junction 50 of the A14 at Stowmarket. Jaynic has already been appointed as the developer.

Gateway 14 Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mid Suffolk District Council, will provide up to 2.3m sq ft of business, logistics and commercial accommodation over the next 10 to 15 years, with the first buildings available in 2021/2. A planning application will be submitted by the end of 2020.

MORE – East Anglian fruit farmers overwhelmed by massive response as UK workers answer call for more pickers

Strategic real estate advisor Avison Young has been appointed to market the overall scheme both in the UK and internationally and Rapleys has been appointed to investigate the roadside potential of the site given its immediate proximity to the A14.

A further marketing agency appointment will be made in the near future with local and regional expertise to identify occupier demand in East Anglia.

Sir Christopher Haworth, chairman of Gateway 14, said: “We are moving ahead rapidly with Gateway 14 and realising our vision of delivering a multi-million pound boost for the wider economic area of Mid Suffolk. We are delighted to have Avison Young and Rapleys on board alongside Jaynic to deliver this very exciting scheme.”

You may also want to watch:

Ben Oughton, development director of Jaynic, said it was a “key site” for Stowmarket, and East Anglia as a whole.

“We are seeking to attract a mix of occupiers providing a range of employment opportunities that could create thousands of jobs for the town,” he said.

John Allan of Avison Young and Alfred Bartlett of Rapleys said they were “delighted” to be instructed on the project.

“Our appointment at such an early stage in the master planning of the scheme allows us to influence the layout, mix make up of occupier to reflect the market and more importantly adapt to specific operators’ requirements. We would encourage interested parties to make contact to discuss how they might be accommodated at Gateway 14,” said Mr Bartlett.

The masterplan layout is still being developed, but the site could accommodate logistics buildings of up to 1,000,000sq ft, with roadside uses alongside the A14 frontage, a headquarters office and research and development campus style buildings.

The A14 corridor is one of the principal trunk routes for UK logistics, and a primary route for export to European and world markets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remains in place in Barham this evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns for missing 13-year-old Michelle Woods

Police are concerned about Michelle Woods, who has gone missing in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘They saved my life’ – coronavirus survivor, 32, praises amazing nurses

Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remains in place in Barham this evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Concerns for missing 13-year-old Michelle Woods

Police are concerned about Michelle Woods, who has gone missing in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘They saved my life’ – coronavirus survivor, 32, praises amazing nurses

Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remains in place in Barham this evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Anglian printing business fears it will collapse during coronavirus lockdown without government assistance

Austin Mckinlay, founder of Universal Image Systems based in Colchester, believes his business will go bust without government support through the coronavirus crisis. Picture: AUSTIN MCKINLAY

‘They saved my life’ – coronavirus survivor, 32, praises amazing nurses

Paul Godfrey spent two weeks in Colchester Hospital fighting for his life. Picture: PAUL GODFREY

Suspected drink driver arrested after midnight lampost crash

The collision is reported to have happened on Long Road East in Dedham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Concerns for missing 13-year-old Michelle Woods

Police are concerned about Michelle Woods, who has gone missing in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24