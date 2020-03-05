E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Airline Flybe goes into administration

PUBLISHED: 08:04 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 05 March 2020

Airline operator Flybe has collapsed Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Airline operator Flybe has collapsed Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Air operator Flybe, which operates out of Stansted Airport, has gone into administration it has been announced.

All flights operated by Flybe and its sister airline Stobart Air have been cancelled.

The low cost airline narrowly avoided going bust in January but was saved and has since continued to lose money.

Flybe warned travellers not to go to the airport if they were due to fly today.

In a statement on their website the air operator said: "If you are due to fly with Flybe, please DO NOT TRAVEL TO THE AIRPORT unless you have arranged an alternative flight with another airline.

"Please note that Flybe is unfortunately not able to arrange alternative flights for passengers.

"If you have a booking sold by another airline that includes travel on a Flybe flight, please contact the relevant airline or travel agent to confirm if there is any impact to your travel plans."

A drop in demand caused by the coronavirus "made a difficult situation worse" for Flybe, an airline source told the PA news agency.

The airline announced in the early hours of Thursday it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

