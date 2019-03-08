Heavy Showers

Stansted Airport smashes June passenger record

PUBLISHED: 11:48 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 10 July 2019

Departures at Stansted Airport, which has had a record breaking 2018 Picture: TIM WINTER

Archant

Stansted Airport experienced a record June, with more than 2.65 million passengers passing through its doors - and bosses say numbers were boosted by new routes to the sun and the Champions League final.

Stansted Airport’s first multi-storey car park has opened for business, ready for the summer holiday season. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTStansted Airport’s first multi-storey car park has opened for business, ready for the summer holiday season. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The monthly total was boosted by the 10 new routes operating compared to June last year.

Destinations now available include Venice, Murcia, Kyiv, Nantes, Paris, Lvov, Rijeka, Kristiansand, Rodez and Hurghada.

The top three countries reporting the strongest growth by passenger numbers in June over the same month last year were Turkey (+31%), Portugal (+19%) and France (+14%).

The moving annual total for the 12 months ending June 2019 increased by 6.3% on the previous year, as the airport welcomed over 28.49 million passengers.

The airport's chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said: "June was another very busy month for the airport, and the start of what we anticipate will be our busiest ever summer at London Stansted.

"During the month we recorded our busiest ever June day as over 97,000 passengers passed through the airport on the June 2, many of which were football fans returning from the Champions League final in Madrid.

"We also welcomed President Trump to the airport in June, the fifth presidential visit the airport has hosted in recent times.

"As we head into the peak summer months and the main holiday getaway, we continue to drive forward our plans to enhance the passenger experience, create more choice and improve our facilities and services.

"Last week we opened our first on-site multi-storey car park that provides 2,700 new spaces and offers passengers even more parking options, and this week we will open eight new check-in desks in the latest phase of our terminal transformation programme.

"In addition, we have installed four new water refill stations across the airport to provide passengers with free water and cut down on single use plastics, and our multi-million investment to upgrade our baggage system continues to make good progress."

