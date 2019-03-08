Beans means fuel at Stansted Airport

Passengers travelling through Stansted Airport dink more than six million cups of coffee every year. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT STANSTED AIRPORT

Passengers at Stansted Airport drink millions of cups of coffee every year. Now, in a new green scheme, coffee grounds will be turned into fuel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coffee grounds from Stansted Airport passengers are going to be turned into fuel logs by Bio Bean in a new eco initiative at the airport. Picture: MATT KEAL Coffee grounds from Stansted Airport passengers are going to be turned into fuel logs by Bio Bean in a new eco initiative at the airport. Picture: MATT KEAL

Stansted is becoming the first airport in the world to convert all its coffee grounds into solid biofuels - logs - after a successful trial with Cambridgeshire-based bio-bean.

It is producing energy from waste and the first 2,000 logs will be given to staff and local residents.

Passengers at London Stansted drink over more than six million cups of coffee a year as they pass through the terminal, creating over 150 tonnes of coffee waste.

The partnership, which will begin on October 21 will see all 21 of the airport's coffee shops, restaurants and bars segregate all spent coffee grounds before being transported to bio-bean's hi-tech processing facility near Huntingdon.

In a new green initiative tonnes of coffee grounds created at Stansted Airport are going to be turned into biofuel logs, Picture: MATT KEAL In a new green initiative tonnes of coffee grounds created at Stansted Airport are going to be turned into biofuel logs, Picture: MATT KEAL

You may also want to watch:

The grounds are then converted into Coffee Logs, each made from the grounds of around 25 cups of coffee and used in domestic wood burners and multi-fuel stoves as a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative.

This new scheme is the latest addition to London Stansted's award-winning 'zero waste to landfill' policy and offers an even more efficient and sustainable way to transform waste to energy.

Steve Griffiths, Stansted's chief operating officer, said: "Getting your coffee fix at the airport is a staple of many people's journeys, but with six million cups being sold at Stansted every year, it's great to find a new, sustainable way of using the 150 tonnes of waste that produces."

New direct flights are being launched from Stansted Airport to Amritsar in the Punjab, by Air India. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT New direct flights are being launched from Stansted Airport to Amritsar in the Punjab, by Air India. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

"We are always looking at new and innovative ways to reduce waste and our impact on the environment and are extremely proud of our track record and commitment to sending zero waste to landfill. While achieving this can sometimes be easier said than done, this exciting new partnership is the perfect example of what is possible if we think a bit differently, and we are proud to be the first UK airport to convert its coffee waste to fuel.

"This perfectly complements our existing initiatives such as donating to local food banks, giving out free reusable bottles and cups and recently increasing the number of water refill stations throughout the terminal."