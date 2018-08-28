Rain

Suffolk-based steel firm is going for growth

PUBLISHED: 17:31 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 23 November 2018

AJN Steelstock, the Suffolk based business, is planniing to grow with the suport of a new working capital deal with Lloyds Bank. Picture: CRAIG PUSEY

Craig Pusey

An ambitious Suffolk based family owned business is continuing in its expansion with the support of a £20million working capital facility from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, which will lead to the creation of a further 50 new jobs.

AJN Steelstock at Kentford, Newmarket, Suffolk Picture: AJN STEELSTOCKAJN Steelstock at Kentford, Newmarket, Suffolk Picture: AJN STEELSTOCK

Founded in 1961, AJN Steelstock is one of the largest steel stockholding companies in the UK, operating from its two bases, head office in Kentford, Newmaket and also in Somerset.

The business provides steel to a wide-ranging customer base spanning across the South of England, the home counties, the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales.

The company supplies steel in stock bars and offer a full proposition that involves preparing and processing steel for customers, using a combination of the latest technology and highly skilled operators.

This includes painting, saw cutting and shot-blasting.

After delivering consistent revenue growth over the last 20 years, AJN Steelstock turned to its long-term banking provider Lloyds Bank to secure the capital needed to drive future growth.

In order to meet buoyant demand, the business is also investing in new machinery which will lead to a 10% increase in its workforce within the next 18 months, on top of the 50% increase it has seen over the past three years.

In its last financial year, AJN Steelstock sold almost 165,000 tonnes of steel, achieving sales of £118 million, up £26 million on the previous year.

The business is aiming to increase sales to £150 million over the next 18-24 months.

AJN Steelstock supplies a wide range of customers with prepared steel, from contractors with large commercial projects to individual Grand Design home style projects, for architects or builders.

Earlier this year the company donated 55 tonnes of steel to the Dale Youth Boxing Club and North Kensington Community Centre as part of the BBC TV special programmes DIY SOS; Grenfell Special.

Two brand new buildings were built and AJN Steelstock supplied the material cut, drilled, blasted and painted and delivered to the fabricator.

Courtney Bell, finance director at AJN Steelstock said: “We’ve seen a consistent uplift in demand for our materials and services in recent years, and this investment represents the latest stage of our ambitious growth plan.

“We look forward to working with the Lloyds Bank team to accelerate the expansion of the business in the future, as we look to continue to innovate and lead within UK steel stockholding.”

Sinead Johnson, business development director at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking said: “AJN Steelstock is a significant employer in Suffolk, with ambitious plans to grow its operations even further.

“Supporting ambitious firms like AJN Steelstock is one of the many ways we’re helping British businesses, ensuring that they have the tailored funding needed to drive growth and prosper.”

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

10:01 Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Edge of town location for housing association

17:00 David Vincent
Colne Housing staff outside their new office with Knowledge Gateway head of operations Jamie Burns and project manager Matt Brown. Picture: DAVE HIGGLETON

Colne Housing is excited about the future and plans to move to the University of Essex’s Knowledge Gateway research and technology park.

Philippa will be off to the national finals

16:54 David Vincent
Persimmon Homes Suffolk top trainee Philippa Doran from Beccles Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

A sales advisor from Beccles has been named as a regional housebuilder’s top trainee.

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

06:00 Jessica Hill
Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Running a business can be stressful at the best of times, but it’s particularly so when you’re a single mum of five who is recovering from a traumatic marriage breakdown - and especially when that business is also your home.

Most read

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Major traffic builds ahead of Christmas Fayre

Traffic is already building as we head into the second day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

