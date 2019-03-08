Partly Cloudy

East Anglia Future 50
Ad Feature

AJW Distribution celebrates its first year in business

PUBLISHED: 11:03 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 01 July 2019

AJW Distribution's Bury St Edmunds depot is celebrating its 1st anniversary this July PICTURE: AJW Distribution

Archant

There are plenty of special deals and prizes on offer at AJW Distribution's Bury depot this month as it celebrates its first anniversary.

Whether you're a contractor, builder or simply a member of the general public who's making improvements to your home's exterior, you're likely to have heard of AJW Distribution. The independently owned company supplies roofing, cladding and general building materials from five depots in East Anglia, one of which - Bury St Edmunds - will be celebrating its first year in business this July.

"We have had a great response to the opening of the Bury depot from all our Suffolk customers," said the company's sales director, Tom Woods. "They were relieved they finally have a local depot to collect their roofing products from, and we have also seen an increase in business from the local trades. It has also added an additional central distribution point between three of our existing branches, assisting in the reduction of transportation costs."

You may also want to watch:

To celebrate its first birthday, customers visiting AJW Distribution's Bury depot during the months of July and August will also be in with a chance to win some great prizes. Over the month of July, the company will be giving a bottle of wine to the third customer each day, which have been donated by handcrafted tile supplier Sahtas. There will also be the opportunity for customers to donate to AJW Distribution's chosen charity for the year, The Phoenix Ward at Broomfield Hospital. Those who donate and sign up to the company's newsletter will be in the running to win £60 worth of Armatool goods. If this isn't enough, the below voucher also entitles customers to £10 off when they spend £150 or more in the Bury store.

Sarah Miller is the branch manager in Bury St Edmunds. She said: "I have worked for this family run business for over 16 years and I can thoroughly say I have enjoyed every minute of it. We pride ourselves on the service we can offer our customers within the roofing industry and always look forward to meeting more customers to discuss their requirements. Our depot in Bury St Edmunds has grown from strength to strength over the past year and is looking forward to a bright future."

Tom Woods added: "We hope to see the Bury depot grow even more this year with the addition of an experienced sales operative due to start with us in July. Bury has done very well in the last year even with a skeleton staff, so we have high hopes for the branch going forward."

Whatever you're ordering - whether its industrial, pitched roofing, flat roofing, cladding or roofing accessories such as windows, plastics, lead, membranes and tile vents - staff at AJW Distribution will always go the extra mile to satisfy your requirements, with a sharp focus on service and product quality. With a company motto of 'Where service comes first', the AJW Distribution team goes above and beyond to ensure customers are looked after, not just on price but on delivery, availability of stock and knowledge too.

AJW Distribution was founded in 1998, with its head office based in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire. The company also has sites in Norwich, Witham and Sawston, as well as Bury St Edmunds. For more information on any of its branches or for relevant contact details, visit the AJW Distribution website.

