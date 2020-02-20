Gin company wants to be 'as synonymous with Aldeburgh as Adnams is with Southwold'

The new distillery will be housed within Beach Lodge in Aldeburgh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A beachside gin distillery could be opening up soon in a Suffolk coastal resort.

The company was founded in the Suffolk seaside resort by Andrew Heald, whose family have lived in the town for a number of generations.

The new distillery will sit just along from the Brudenell Hotel, in a former residential home, very close to the sea front.

A small number of objections were raised when the plans were submitted with neighbours concerned by the potential of noise issues and the smell of the distillery.

Aldeburgh Town Council also raised concerns about the impact of the building in a largely residential area.

However, the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council approved the plans in July 2018 and work then got underway on the new distillery.

It had been hoped that Fishers would be able to open the site before the end of 2019 but plans are now in place to have production begin in March.

As well as bottling the produce on sit,e Fishers is awaiting the result of a further application to East Suffolk Council to see if it will be able to host visitor tours around the facility.

In a planning statement prepared by East Coast Planning Services Ltd, it is explained that if approved, visitors would be able to pre-book an hour long tour where they will be able to see how the product is made and taste some of the gin.

Fishers also hopes to sell its gin and other associated merchandise from the new distillery.

The planning statement stresses that the site will not become a gin bar and will not sell food or drinks for walk in customers to consume.

Fishers said that it hoped to become a big attraction for the town.

"It is anticipated that the brand will in time be synonymous with the town in the same way that Adnams has become synonymous with Southwold," read the statement.

"The business has built this distillery in a very valuable beach front site to allow visitors better access to this beautiful part of the Town.

"The Fishers Gin distillery will be a very positive addition to the Council's tourism offer and to the overall economic well-being of Aldeburgh."