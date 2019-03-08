Family which came to Suffolk to 'start again' set to star in TV documentary

Living it large: Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour's 11-strong family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families

The hectic lives of a large family living in Aldeburgh are set to be in the TV spotlight after being captured by a Channel 5 film crew.

Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour and their nine children were chosen to take part in a TV documentary about large, hard-working families and are being filmed over an eight-week period.

The couple moved from Essex to Suffolk and launched the 20,00sq ft 4 Fun play centre in Saxmundham last year - reviving the fortunes of the storm-hit site, which had been closed for more than a year. They are being filmed from when they wake up to the end of the day, at home, at work and at play.

"It certainly has been interesting have a camera crew following us," said Layden. "We were approached by them to be part of a documentary about large families. As we are a slightly unusual large family who play large, work large and live large they have been keen to follow our everyday life."

The filming has included home life, work life and having fun, he said.

Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR

"After all we are a fun family," he said.

Filming takes place for around two or three days a week, with the crew returning for special events.

"They will be filming us going away for a few days, returning to school especially as our youngest starts nursery and our four-year-old starts school and our eldest son will be 18 in September so they would like to film his birthday celebration," he said. "It would seem they are particularly interested in the way we all pull together at work. We all get involved at 4 Fun play centre - cleaning, stocking, sorting, everything.

Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour with wife Frances and daughterTaylor Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR/4 Fun Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour with wife Frances and daughterTaylor Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR/4 Fun

"So all in all I suppose we are now bona fide reality TV stars. Who knows where this will take us? One of the producers joked that we should have our very own reality show."

The family has seen its fortunes rise and fall over the years, he said, having built up a business and made a "great living" with lots of luxuries before they "lost it all". But they picked themselves up and started afresh.

"We downsized, relocated and started again. Living in Aldeburgh is a great place to start again from and 4 Fun is a great business to establish ourselves again," said Layden.

"I suppose we are different. Especially as we are from Essex. Living in Suffolk makes us stand out even more."

Layden, who has been married to Frances for 31 years, said they were passionate about 4 Fun and hoped to expand it. "One thing is for certain family always comes first," he said.