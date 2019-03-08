E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Family which came to Suffolk to 'start again' set to star in TV documentary

PUBLISHED: 16:59 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 13 August 2019

Living it large: Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour's 11-strong family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR

Living it large: Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour's 11-strong family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR

Layden Seymour

The hectic lives of a large family living in Aldeburgh are set to be in the TV spotlight after being captured by a Channel 5 film crew.

Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOURSaxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour and their nine children were chosen to take part in a TV documentary about large, hard-working families and are being filmed over an eight-week period.

The couple moved from Essex to Suffolk and launched the 20,00sq ft 4 Fun play centre in Saxmundham last year - reviving the fortunes of the storm-hit site, which had been closed for more than a year. They are being filmed from when they wake up to the end of the day, at home, at work and at play.

MORE - Couple plan to bring 'fun factor' back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

"It certainly has been interesting have a camera crew following us," said Layden. "We were approached by them to be part of a documentary about large families. As we are a slightly unusual large family who play large, work large and live large they have been keen to follow our everyday life."

The filming has included home life, work life and having fun, he said.

Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOURSaxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour's family is being filmed at their Aldeburgh home for a Channel 5 documentary about large families Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR

"After all we are a fun family," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Filming takes place for around two or three days a week, with the crew returning for special events.

"They will be filming us going away for a few days, returning to school especially as our youngest starts nursery and our four-year-old starts school and our eldest son will be 18 in September so they would like to film his birthday celebration," he said. "It would seem they are particularly interested in the way we all pull together at work. We all get involved at 4 Fun play centre - cleaning, stocking, sorting, everything.

Saxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour with wife Frances and daughterTaylor Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR/4 FunSaxmundham's 4 Fun Play Centre owner Layden Seymour with wife Frances and daughterTaylor Picture: LAYDEN SEYMOUR/4 Fun

"So all in all I suppose we are now bona fide reality TV stars. Who knows where this will take us? One of the producers joked that we should have our very own reality show."

The family has seen its fortunes rise and fall over the years, he said, having built up a business and made a "great living" with lots of luxuries before they "lost it all". But they picked themselves up and started afresh.

"We downsized, relocated and started again. Living in Aldeburgh is a great place to start again from and 4 Fun is a great business to establish ourselves again," said Layden.

"I suppose we are different. Especially as we are from Essex. Living in Suffolk makes us stand out even more."

Layden, who has been married to Frances for 31 years, said they were passionate about 4 Fun and hoped to expand it. "One thing is for certain family always comes first," he said.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Burglar serving 12 years absconds from prison

Suffolk police are trying to trace Hollesley Bay Prison absconder Patrick Cassidy, who has links to Watford Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family and colleagues of motorcyclist Paul Siely pay tribute

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Campaigners warn of ‘growing threat’ to rural communities - as plans emerge for more intensive poultry barns

Some of the campaigners who formed the Save Our Suffolk Countryside in opposition to the expansion of intensive poultry farming Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Get ready for blast off! Children take part in rocket science masterclass

Children across Suffolk took part in the air and water rocket sessions at Needham Lakes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists