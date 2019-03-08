Suffolk's 'natural larder' showcase vies with top food and drink festivals from Tuscany to Paris

Visitors flocking to Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

This weekend's Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival has been listed among the best in Europe.

Freshly baked at by The Two Magpies Bakery in Southwold

The celebrated two-day festival - hosted by Snape Maltings on September 28 and 29 - features among 10 events, including the Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival in Paris, Eurochocolate in Perugia in Italy, Castagnades, a chestnut festival in France's Ardèche, and Boccaccesca in Tuscany. These are listed in the Independent newspaper's best food and drink festivals this autumn.

"Suffolk's natural larder comes under the spotlight during this two-day festival held in the atmospheric grounds of Snape Maltings," it says. "Try some of the offerings of more than 100 local producers and join chefs including Thomasina Miers during masterclasses and tastings."

The highly-regarded not-for-profit event - now in its 14th year - has built up a fashionable following, drawing in visitors from well beyond the county's borders.

Its aim is to celebrate the very best of the county's produce, farmers, growers, food and drink, and to encourage a connection between people and the environment they live in.

Visitors enjoying a presentation

Producers and chefs bring Suffolk's food and drink scene to life through tastings and demonstrations, and festival-goers get to soak up the atmosphere by the beautiful reed beds which border the River Alde and its reed beds.

Among the newcomers to this year's festival are third generation restaurateur and chef Kwoklyn Wan who will be demonstrating a recipe from his first book 'The Chinese Takeaway Cookbook' and Jess Shadbolt, co-head chef at King, New York.

It will also be welcoming back Bake-Off favourite Chetna Makan, popular Masterchef winners Tim Anderson and Kenny Tutt, Italian-Yorkshireman Joe Hurd, best-selling food writer Rosie Birkett, chef and restaurateur Thomasina Miers and Spanish chef and TV personality Jose Pizarro.

Visitors arriving at a previous Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

They will be joined by award-winning chef Richard Bainbridge of Benedict's in Norwich and Michelin-starred Galton Blackiston of Morston Hall Hotel.

Among the new features this year is the Marriage's Baking Room, which will feature Chetna Makan's Indian bread and James Moreton's sourdough.

Adult tickets are £9 for a day or £16 for a weekend, children under 15 go free.