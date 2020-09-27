‘Beacon of hope’ - did you go to Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival’s Market Weekend?
A free Market Weekend organised in place of Aldeburgh’s iconic Food and Drink Festival was “living proof that Suffolk’s food industry is alive and well” - with organisers calling it a “beacon of hope in troubled times”.
The free farmers’ market was arranged instead of the annual event, which could not go ahead as planned this year due to the coronavirus crisis.
It featured over 50 Suffolk food producers spread around the grounds of the famous concert venue, although unfortunately social distancing rules meant there were none of the usual large marquees or masterclasses and demonstrations.
There was, however, live musical entertainment from local artists and street food vendors - and Caroline Cranbrook, president and co-founder of the festival said: “Despite coronavirus and the terrible weather, our farmers’ market at Snape Maltings proved to be a great success, with crowds of our faithful customers making the most of the opportunity to buy the very best of Suffolk’s food and drink.
“We are immensely grateful to our producers, to our sponsors, to our staff, to Snape Maltings – and above all to our customers whose support underpins the festival.
“It was truly a beacon of hope in these troubled times. Our farmers’ market was living proof that Suffolk’s local food industry is alive and well.
“We have good reason to be proud of it – and to be glad that we live in Suffolk.”
Jess Brown, the festival organiser, said that despite the bad weather there had been a good turnout.
She said: “Everyone’s strapped themselves in and tied themselves down – we’ve had a good representation of all the Suffolk producers and they all seem to be having a good time.
“Everyone’s really pleased something is going ahead and they can come out and support the local businesses.
“The producers haven’t really been able to get out as businesses – for some of them it’s the first time they’ve been able to get out and sell at an event.
“The festival is always about that food community. There’s such a strong bond between them all, it’s just all about that idea that they work together.
“You can definitely feel the camaraderie between them all. It’s brought the food community together and also the supporters of that community.
“It’s a kind of celebration.”
