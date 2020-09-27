Gallery

‘Beacon of hope’ - did you go to Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival’s Market Weekend?

Isabelle Slinger enjoying the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend, held at Snape Maltings. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A free Market Weekend organised in place of Aldeburgh’s iconic Food and Drink Festival was “living proof that Suffolk’s food industry is alive and well” - with organisers calling it a “beacon of hope in troubled times”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jenny and Kathy Blackmore of Low Farm Eggs show off their produce at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Jenny and Kathy Blackmore of Low Farm Eggs show off their produce at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The free farmers’ market was arranged instead of the annual event, which could not go ahead as planned this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

It featured over 50 Suffolk food producers spread around the grounds of the famous concert venue, although unfortunately social distancing rules meant there were none of the usual large marquees or masterclasses and demonstrations.

There was, however, live musical entertainment from local artists and street food vendors - and Caroline Cranbrook, president and co-founder of the festival said: “Despite coronavirus and the terrible weather, our farmers’ market at Snape Maltings proved to be a great success, with crowds of our faithful customers making the most of the opportunity to buy the very best of Suffolk’s food and drink.

“We are immensely grateful to our producers, to our sponsors, to our staff, to Snape Maltings – and above all to our customers whose support underpins the festival.

There were plenty of drinks to try at Snape Maltings during the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN There were plenty of drinks to try at Snape Maltings during the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“It was truly a beacon of hope in these troubled times. Our farmers’ market was living proof that Suffolk’s local food industry is alive and well.

“We have good reason to be proud of it – and to be glad that we live in Suffolk.”

Jess Brown, the festival organiser, said that despite the bad weather there had been a good turnout.

She said: “Everyone’s strapped themselves in and tied themselves down – we’ve had a good representation of all the Suffolk producers and they all seem to be having a good time.

Chloe McGrath on the Tiptree bus at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Chloe McGrath on the Tiptree bus at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“Everyone’s really pleased something is going ahead and they can come out and support the local businesses.

“The producers haven’t really been able to get out as businesses – for some of them it’s the first time they’ve been able to get out and sell at an event.

“The festival is always about that food community. There’s such a strong bond between them all, it’s just all about that idea that they work together.

“You can definitely feel the camaraderie between them all. It’s brought the food community together and also the supporters of that community.

Rachel Dalton Thorpe of Good To Go at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend, held at Snape Maltings. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Rachel Dalton Thorpe of Good To Go at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend, held at Snape Maltings. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

“It’s a kind of celebration.”

You may also want to watch:

Ben Bewley-Pope and Harry Bloomfield of Fishers Gin at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Ben Bewley-Pope and Harry Bloomfield of Fishers Gin at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

There were many interesting drinks to try at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN There were many interesting drinks to try at the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Snape Maltings hosted the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Snape Maltings hosted the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Market Weekend. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN