High street shop goes up for sale in popular coastal town

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 August 2020

The former estate agents sits on Aldeburgh High Street Picture: FENNEL

Archant

A high street shop in a popular Suffolk town has been put on the market.

The shop, which sits at 82 High Street in Aldeburgh has been valued at £275,000.

The building is a self-contained lock-up shop along the north end of the High Street, and is only a short walk from the beach.

Most recently, the site was used as an estate agent and has previously been used as a charity shop.

The property is being sold freehold and is 763 sqft in size.

The site itself consists of a large shop space, as well as two office spaces, a kitchen and a basement.

The flat above the shop is not included in the sale, having previously been sold leasehold.

The agents say that the owners are liable for a 50% contribution towards the cost of repair of the building.

According to the sellers, the shop space is suitable for a number of different uses.

However, it currently has permission for class A2 use which means it can be used for banks and professional services.

Any other proposed used for the space would require planning consent from East Suffolk Council.

