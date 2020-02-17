Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA Archant

The popular Regatta restaurant in Aldeburgh is set to re-open only weeks after it closed its doors.

The restaurant served its last meal under Rob and Jo Mabey, who have run the restaurant for the last 27 years, last weekend, ahead of its expected closure.

Now, however, the couple have revealed that new owners will be taking over the restaurant and re-opening its doors in just a few weeks.

Twin brothers Alex and Oli Burnside are no strangers to the Regatta having both previously worked there; Alex worked out front while Oli was in the kitchen.

The two have run The Plough and Sail at Snape since 2012 and also run the Golden Key in the village.

They will now be splitting their time between the locations and are looking forward to taking on the challenge of managing the Regatta.

"I phoned Oli to ask about the restaurant and I didn't have to ask twice," said Mr Mabey.

"I was thinking it was April Fool's Day," said Oli.

"I was in shock."

The restaurant has a special place in the brother's hearts.

"My brother met his wife there," said Oli.

"I said if we ever got the opportunity to take on the Regatta we would take the chance.

"We are over the moon."

It could all have been very different as Mr Mabey had previously been in talks with a well-known high street retailer to take over the building.

The talks did not work out and Mr Mabey is pleased that the restaurant will remain within the town.

"We are absolutely buzzing," said Mr Mabey.

"The Regatta has got its heart beating again."

Oli says that the brothers won't be changing the restaurant too much when they take charge with some staff already set to be staying on.

For now the Regatta remains closed while the restaurant is cleaned and preparations are made for the new management.

For Mr Mabey, it is the end of an era.

"We are going to miss it. It's a massive part of Aldeburgh," said Mr Mabey.

"I know they are going to be successful and I will be popping in for a few coffees."

The Regatta Restaurant is due to re-open under its new management before Easter.