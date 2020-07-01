Shave new world - barbers’ gets ready for socially-distant queues from punters wanting post-lockdown haircuts

The team at SIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh - Alex, Janene, Tris and James - prepare to re-open after lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A barbers in Aldeburgh is hoping to beat the legendary queues of the local fish and chip shops when it re-opens this weekend.

Protective gowns, masks, gloves and visors are worn in order to protect staff and customers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Protective gowns, masks, gloves and visors are worn in order to protect staff and customers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

SIR & Co which is based on Aldeburgh’s High Street, is re-opening its doors on Saturday and will be boosting men’s mental health charities and the town’s lifeboat station by donating all proceeds from what is expected to be a busy day.

The shop is hoping the men of Aldeburgh will turn out in force for post-lockdown haircuts on a scale that will see queues to rival those seen in the town for the chip shops beloved of visitors in the summer season.

Like other barbers, this weekend marks the first time that the shop will be able to open its doors since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

In fact the barbers shop is hoping that so many long-haired locals turnout that they are able to create a record-breaking social distance queue on opening day which could rival the mammoth queues usually seen in Aldeburgh at the local fish and chip shops.

SIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh are hoping to tackle lots of lockdown haircuts this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND SIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh are hoping to tackle lots of lockdown haircuts this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In an effort to support their fellow local businesses in the town, shop keepers on Aldeburgh high street will be welcomed to the front of the queue at 8am so that they can have an opportunity to look sharp on their own shop floors.

Then appointments will continue for the rest of the men in the queue that need help after having ‘lockdown haircuts’ for the past three months.

Manager of SIR & Co, Tris Curling, said; “We will be offering our normal high-quality service, although the new normal is different, we will direct you to ensure the barbershop runs smoothly.

“Come and support us to create a massive queue. Let’s do this.”

While the shops hopes to attract a bumper load of customers coronavirus precautions will be in place to keep everyone safe.

Social distancing measures will be in place and the team will be wearing the required visors.

Customers will be asked to wear face coverings, unless a condition prevents them from doing so.

Gowns will be disposable, and the barbers will use eco-friendly single use towels.

The barbershop will also have its regular takeaway coffee bar open serving a selection of drinks.

Customers can enjoy a takeaway in the queue or whilst on a walk around the coastal town.

All the profits go to the Aldeburgh RNLI.

SIR & Co barbers will be open between 8am and 1pm on Saturday.

