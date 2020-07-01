E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shave new world - barbers’ gets ready for socially-distant queues from punters wanting post-lockdown haircuts

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 July 2020

The team at SIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh - Alex, Janene, Tris and James - prepare to re-open after lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The team at SIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh - Alex, Janene, Tris and James - prepare to re-open after lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A barbers in Aldeburgh is hoping to beat the legendary queues of the local fish and chip shops when it re-opens this weekend.

Protective gowns, masks, gloves and visors are worn in order to protect staff and customers Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDProtective gowns, masks, gloves and visors are worn in order to protect staff and customers Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

SIR & Co which is based on Aldeburgh’s High Street, is re-opening its doors on Saturday and will be boosting men’s mental health charities and the town’s lifeboat station by donating all proceeds from what is expected to be a busy day.

The shop is hoping the men of Aldeburgh will turn out in force for post-lockdown haircuts on a scale that will see queues to rival those seen in the town for the chip shops beloved of visitors in the summer season.

Like other barbers, this weekend marks the first time that the shop will be able to open its doors since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

In fact the barbers shop is hoping that so many long-haired locals turnout that they are able to create a record-breaking social distance queue on opening day which could rival the mammoth queues usually seen in Aldeburgh at the local fish and chip shops.

SIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh are hoping to tackle lots of lockdown haircuts this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDSIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh are hoping to tackle lots of lockdown haircuts this weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In an effort to support their fellow local businesses in the town, shop keepers on Aldeburgh high street will be welcomed to the front of the queue at 8am so that they can have an opportunity to look sharp on their own shop floors.

Then appointments will continue for the rest of the men in the queue that need help after having ‘lockdown haircuts’ for the past three months.

Manager of SIR & Co, Tris Curling, said; “We will be offering our normal high-quality service, although the new normal is different, we will direct you to ensure the barbershop runs smoothly.

“Come and support us to create a massive queue. Let’s do this.”

You may also want to watch:

While the shops hopes to attract a bumper load of customers coronavirus precautions will be in place to keep everyone safe.

Social distancing measures will be in place and the team will be wearing the required visors.

Customers will be asked to wear face coverings, unless a condition prevents them from doing so.

Gowns will be disposable, and the barbers will use eco-friendly single use towels.

The barbershop will also have its regular takeaway coffee bar open serving a selection of drinks.

Customers can enjoy a takeaway in the queue or whilst on a walk around the coastal town.

All the profits go to the Aldeburgh RNLI.

SIR & Co barbers will be open between 8am and 1pm on Saturday.

MORE: Consider letting beauty salons reopen this weekend, says Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bishop urges caution but welcomes go-ahead for worship services to resume

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley is urging churches to be cautious with their reopening for worship Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Parents voice anger as essential school bus service scrapped

Janine Edgar lives in Hadleigh with her son Jonty, who travels to Colchester Grammar School on the 971 bus service. Picture: JANINE EDGAR

‘Brave’ 12-year-old to run for brother who suffers from rare genetic disease

Daley Mann with his older brother CJ, who is taking on a running challenge to raise money for Ipswich Hospital's Children's Appeal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shave new world - barbers’ gets ready for socially-distant queues from punters wanting post-lockdown haircuts

The team at SIR and Co Barbers in Aldeburgh - Alex, Janene, Tris and James - prepare to re-open after lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND