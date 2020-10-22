Ice cream judged best tasting food product in East Anglia

Stephany Hardingham at Alder Tree Picture: RICHARD FAULKS PHOTOGRAPHY Richard Faulks Photography / Guild of Fine Food

An ice cream maker based on a traditional Suffolk family smallholding has scooped a top taste accolade.

Alder Carr ice cream has been judged the region's top food Picture: PAUL DIXON Alder Carr ice cream has been judged the region's top food Picture: PAUL DIXON

Alder Tree’s Blackcurrant Fruit Cream Ice was awarded the Great Taste Golden Fork for East Anglia at the finals of the awards event.

Judges described the ice cream – made by Stephany Hardingham of Alder Tree Farm, Needham Market – as a “match made in heaven”.

They praised “the pairing of fresh, tart blackcurrants and luxuriously smooth and thick cream”, with one judge remarking: “The shackles are definitely off with this one.”

Stephanie is a next-generation smallholder at the farm, which is home to a variety of attractions, including a cafe and craft shops.

Stephany Hardingham digging into an ice cream Picture: PHIL MORLEY Stephany Hardingham digging into an ice cream Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A record-breaking 12,777 entries were assessed over 14 weeks of remote judging and socially distanced judging sessions at the awards event, with , Alder Carr’s Blackcurrant Fruit Cream Ice judged the best tasting product in East Anglia during a virtual Great Taste Golden Fork award ceremony on Thursday, October 22.

The online event brought together food lovers, producers, retailers, buyers and chefs to discover this year’s stars of food and drink, providing a vital boost to the industry before the crucial Christmas period.

The event was held later than usual after lockdown interrupted judging. The Golden Fork trophy announcements are the final instalment in the Great Taste calendar, which has been revised because of the pandemic.

This year’s panel of judges included cook, writer and sustainable food champion Melissa Hemsley, cook, writer, stylist and voice of modern vegetarian cooking, Anna Jones, celebrated Spanish chef José Pizarro, Kavi Thakrar from Dishoom, food writer and cook Xanthe Clay, and baker and author Martha Collison, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose.

The panel tasted and re-judged three-star winners to agree on the Golden Fork trophy winners and the Great Taste 2020 Supreme Champion.

Also nominated for this year’s Golden Fork from East Anglia were the Great Taste three-star winners Le Rêve Organic Molecular Absinthe from Linden Leaf Botanicals in Cambridge and Seville Orange Gin from SO Drinks in Cornish Hall End, Essex.