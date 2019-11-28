E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 10:58 28 November 2019

The Aldi store in Meredith Road, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Supermarket chain Aldi is planning to keep all its stores in the UK on Boxing Day closed, to give its staff a rest.

The news comes after discount retailer Home Bargains also announced it would be keeping its stores shut on the bank holiday, while other chains open their doors and launch Boxing Day sales.

Aldi has closed on Boxing Day regularly for some years now - and has taken the decision to do so again in 2019.

The supermarket chain has three shops in Ipswich, at Meredith Road, Hines Road and Donald Mackintosh Way, as well as stores in Martlesham, Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Sudbury, Clacton, Colchester, Witham.

Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer will also be keeping most of its main stores in the area closed, allowing staff time to celebrate with their families.

Boxing Day closures are proving popular with customers, with many saying on social media that they feel staff deserve a break.

Following Home Bargains' announcement, Michelle Keable said on Facebook: "I remember growing up with none of them open. It's not needed - let them have a extra day of rest after the Christmas madness and before the sale madness."

Kate Button agreed, saying: "Staff work long, hard hours, all the way up to Christmas, and then have one day off to go back to the mayhem of sales and lack of public transport."

And Andrea Smith called for others to follow, saying: "Let's hope they start a trend, go back to the days when ALL shops were shut on Boxing Day."

A14 westbound now OPEN after 'blocked drain' sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers 'goal' ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

'This is a big club to referee... It's not Mickey Mouse football' – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

