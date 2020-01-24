Huge revamp to close Aldi for 10 days

The Aldi store in Brandon will close its doors for 10 days for a refurbishment Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Aldi lovers will be forced to go elsewhere while the discount store in Brandon undergoes a complete refurbishment, closing the shop for 10 days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The store in the town's High Street will be undergoing a complete overhaul - which includes a brand new layout - as it becomes an 'Aldi of the future' next month.

An Aldi spokesman said: "We will close our Brandon store on Sunday, February 16 at 4pm - the stores usual closing time on a Sunday - to carry out refurbishment works.

"When we reopen on Thursday, February 27 at 8am, the store will be in our new layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges as well as simpler layouts and brighter, wider aisles.

"We will keep the community updated on developments."

Whilst the store is being refreshed, customers can visit Aldi's nearby branches in Thetford, Ely or Bury St Edmunds.

Customers can still shop online using the store locator.

Shoppers have been reacting to the news of the temporary closure online, with one asking "what on earth am I going to do?" and others joking "Tesco will have an influx of customers".

David Parr commented: "I've been to Aldi today. There is a two page leaflet with the new floor and store shelving/freezer plan available, with pictures of the type of freezers. It looks good. Doing all that work in 10 days is some going. Clearing out, refitting, re-stocking. Well done Aldi. Nice to see Brandon getting a thought. Good, resurfaced and reclined car park last year, new fitted out store this year."

Read more: Is Ravenswood's Lidl preparing to move to Futura Park in Ipswich?