Aldi reveals which towns are on its shopping list

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 October 2020

Aldi is looking for more sites in Suffolk including in Ipswich, Sudbury, Saxmundham, Colchester and Felixstowe. Pictured: Aldi store in Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aldi is looking for more sites in Suffolk including in Ipswich, Sudbury, Saxmundham, Colchester and Felixstowe. Pictured: Aldi store in Donald Mackintosh Way, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Supermarket giant Aldi is on the hunt for sites to put new stores in five towns throughout Suffolk and north Essex.

The German retailer has Felixstowe, Sudbury, Saxmundham, Colchester and north east Ipswich on its shopping list of potential locations for stores.

While the towns are listed as potential locations for stores on the Aldi website it does not appear that any new shops are imminent.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We are always considering new locations for stores across the UK.

“When we have confirmed a location for a new store we will update the community.”

Of the five towns shortlisted, only the Saxmundham and Felixstowe do not already have Aldi stores. Colchester and Ipswich each have three.

A statement on Aldi’s website reads: “Our sustained growth means we are continually expanding our property portfolio to help achieve our ever-growing goals for 2022.

“We have ambitious acquisition and development plans beyond that and are looking to acquire sites that meet the following property criteria for our standard store format.”

