Suffolk firm celebrates 'outstanding' ranking

The Healthcare Homes Group is celebrating its recent CQC ratings. Some of the team at Foxgrove care home in Felixstowe which has been rated Outstandiing by the Quality Care Commission. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Healthcare Homes

Healthcare Homes Group has achieved a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ rating for 12 of its Suffolk homes from the industry regulator the Care Quality Commission.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Healthcare Homes Group celebrates CQC ratings. Staff at Fornham House near Bury St Edmunds, which has been rated Good by the Quality Care Commission Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Healthcare Homes Group celebrates CQC ratings. Staff at Fornham House near Bury St Edmunds, which has been rated Good by the Quality Care Commission Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Katherine Foley regional director Suffolk, Healthcare Homes Group said: “The CQC's inspection process is, quite rightly, thorough and leaves no stone unturned. As such, I am extremely proud of all our Suffolk homes to be rated as 'good' or 'outstanding' by the industry's regulator. Caring is at the heart of what we do, and we strive to provide homes that offer residents' comfort, respectful care and where dignity is respected. I am delighted that the CQC has recognised this in each of our Suffolk-based homes.”

The group's Suffolk homes also have an average score of 9.6 out of 10 on the independent reviews website, carehome.co.uk. Uvedale Hall in Needham Market scores the highest at 9.8 and both Hillcroft House in Stowmarket and Maynell House in Felixstowe rank at 9.7 out of 10.

Foxgrove care home in Felixstowe is officially rated as 'outstanding' by the CQC, while all other Suffolk homes in the Healthcare Homes' stable are rated 'good', following unannounced inspections.

The group's Suffolk homes are registered for up to 447 residents and include Aldringham Court near Leiston, Barking Hall near Needham Market, Fornham House near Bury St Edmunds, Foxgrove in Felixstowe, Handford House in Ipswich, Haughgate House in Woodbridge, Hillcroft House in Stowmarket, Maynell House in Felixstowe, Mill Lane Nursing Home in Felixstowe, Oaklands House in Reydon, Uvedale Hall in Needham Market and The White House in Beccles.

Healthcare Homes Group celebrates CQC ratings. Some of the team at Uvedale Hall in Needham Market which has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Healthcare Homes Group celebrates CQC ratings. Some of the team at Uvedale Hall in Needham Market which has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

All homes will be taking part in both #SuffolkDay celebrations,in addition to Care Home Open Day in June.

Healthcare Homes was founded in 2005 and has grown to a group of 37 residential care homes, across East Anglia and the South East of England, which can house more than 1,800 residents.

In addition its Manorcourt Homecare division has 14 home care branch bases, offering home-based support and care services, with more than 1.5 million home visits a year, including live-in care. Healthcare Homes Group employs more than 3,000 staff.

For more information on the CQC's inspection process or to see the homes' reports, visit cqc.org.uk.