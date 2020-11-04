E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Wilko stores set to stay open during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:40 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 04 November 2020

All 416 Wilko stores across the UK will remain open during lockdown, the retailer has announced.

The chain – which has stores throughout East Anglia including Norwich and Ipswich – said it was remaining open “so families can easily and safely shop for the non-food essentials they need”.

The stores sell a range of items including baby care, cleaning, hardware and DIY, health and personal care, household and pet care products.

But shoppers are being encouraged to buy its non-essential items, such as Christmas gifts and decorations, furniture and hobby products online once a second English national lockdown is in place from Thursday, November 4, to December 2.

The majority of Wilko stores are based on the high streets of small towns, making them easily accessible to local communities as part of their daily exercise, the company said.

Wilko chief executive Jerome Saint-Marc said: “Not everyone has a large supermarket nearby to get the non-food essentials they need for their family. With 17 million people living within 2km of a Wilko store we can help fulfil this need.”

Safety of customers and staff would be a “top priority”, he added.

