Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Holiday homes to be built on airfield

PUBLISHED: 14:09 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 25 June 2019

The Lavenham Airfield site at Alpheton is for sale, with permission for holiday homes, and permission to convert the former radar building into a small musem. Picture: BEDFORDS

The Lavenham Airfield site at Alpheton is for sale, with permission for holiday homes, and permission to convert the former radar building into a small musem. Picture: BEDFORDS

Bedfords

Part of a historic wartime airfield is to turned into a holiday homes site - with a museum to honour the men and women who served there.

Lavenham Airfield, Alpheton, a cgi of how the re-developed site could look with holiday homes and a museum building.Lavenham Airfield, Alpheton, a cgi of how the re-developed site could look with holiday homes and a museum building.

Permission has been granted to develop the 1.3acre site at Lavenham Airfield.

Holiday homes similar to the Nissen huts from the 1939 to 1945 conflict will be built, while the ruins of the former radar building will be turned into a small museum.

Lavenham Airfield, off the A134, was in operation from March 1944 to August 1945 and was a base for the US Air Force 487 Bombardment Group.

It flew 185 missions and more than 6,000 sorties in that time, dropping 14,641 tonnes of explosive shells.

Former radar building at Lavenham Airfield, Alpheton, Suffolk. Picture: BEDFORDSFormer radar building at Lavenham Airfield, Alpheton, Suffolk. Picture: BEDFORDS

The radar and radio operations building is now derelict, although the remains of the listening booths are still evident.

The site has planning permission to turn part of the footprint of that building into a museum, and to consolidate the remainder of it.

Paul Bedford, of agents Bedfords, said it was a unique business opportunity for somebody with vision.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It's an exciting opportunity to take on such a historic site with a theme so many people are passionate about. Nearby Lavenham is a popular tourist destination and this could be a perfectly placed project to embrace."

The former radar operations site near Lavenham is on the market with Bedfords with a guide price of £195,000.

Little remains of the original airfield, much of which has now reverted to arable farmland, although the control tower has been preserved along with some areas of hard standing from the runways which are now used for agricultural purposes.

John Pawsey - who farms from the former airfield today - said at the launch of the campaign: "Right on our doorstep is this incredible piece of history, but people tend to forget. I feel recent history is very easily forgotten.

"Suffolk is littered with these airfields. These men made a huge sacrifice - and it happened on our soil."

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Travellers evicted from Suffolk playing fields

Mildenhall Parish Council has been forced to take action over travellers on Jubilee Playing Fields Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aspall cider’s £10m factory upgrade after US takeover

From left, Lorrie Howe, Barry Chevallier Guild, Alan Chittock, Dale Scott, Rob Farrow and Henry Chevallier Guild at the ground-breaking ceremony at the Aspall site Picture: ASPALL

Holy, Lankester, Huws and the Blues get back to training – picture special

Luke Chambers busts out the dance moves as Ipswich Town return to training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Holiday homes to be built on airfield

The Lavenham Airfield site at Alpheton is for sale, with permission for holiday homes, and permission to convert the former radar building into a small musem. Picture: BEDFORDS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists