E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Celebrated chefs launch home delivery service for fast food delicacy

PUBLISHED: 05:00 16 June 2020

Regis Crépy at their Amélie fast food restaurant, has not be idle during lockdown Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Regis Crépy at their Amélie fast food restaurant, has not be idle during lockdown Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant

Top chefs who branched out with a revolutionary new fast food concept have launched a home delivery service to addresses across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire – and hope to take their kits nationwide.

Amélie Flamkuche flat-packs Picture: AMELIEAmélie Flamkuche flat-packs Picture: AMELIE

Régis Crépy didn’t retire after selling up his Lavenham-based restaurant chain serving classic French cuisine based in 2017. Instead he chose to jump in with chef son Alex and launch a whole new fast food business the following year.

Amélie flamkuche is based on flammekueche – a dish from the Alsace region of France, which borders Germany. It consists of a very light, thin bread dough spread with crème fraîche and topped with various ingredients of choice.

MORE – Frugal and flavoursome – how top chefs are bringing a touch of cordon bleu to fast food

The pair launched their first Amélie fast-food restaurant in the Grafton Centre, a shopping arcade in Cambridge, and started serving it to Cambridge shoppers. It has been a big hit, and the father-son team have ambitions to set up a chain of restaurants across other UK towns.

During lockdown, they had to furlough all 11 of their staff but have stayed busy by launching a delivery service enabling pre-ordered flatpacks of their dish – which they’ve dubbed “skinny pizzas” – free to any Suffolk and Cambridgeshire locations by ordering the night before. The delivery service is for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only.

Alex and Regis Crépy at their Amélie fast food restaurant which closed on March 22 and is waiting to reopen Picture: SARAH CHAMBERSAlex and Regis Crépy at their Amélie fast food restaurant which closed on March 22 and is waiting to reopen Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Régis said he was “delighted” to be back in the kitchen again following lockdown. As well as offering a more limited menu of their flamkuche dish along with a few other popular dishes and wine, the father-son team has also launched a new DIY flamkuche flatpack to enable customers to make their own fresh dish at home.

Each order includes Amélie’s unique dough base, lardons, crème fraiche, onions, gruyere and instructions.

You may also want to watch:

Régis and wife Martine’s Suffolk restaurant business was a firm favourite among regional diners for decades. Starting with the Great House in Lavenham, the couple branched out to create the Mariners, based on a Dutch barge on Ipswich waterfront, and the Maison Bleue seafood restaurant in Bury St Edmunds.

Amelie flam-kuche, which can now be delivered Picture: INDIE CAMBRIDGEAmelie flam-kuche, which can now be delivered Picture: INDIE CAMBRIDGE

Alex said they were “hungrier now than they ever have been” to expand their new business. “So far it’s going really well – every weekend is getting busier and busier,” he said.

The kits were proving very popular he said, but lockdown hadn’t been easy financially.

“At the beginning of lockdown, we weren’t really sure what was going to happen,” he said. “We couldn’t do much but we knew something was going to change in people’s minds. We had a feeling delivery would be the direction. It was a question of what we could do to hit the ground running when we reopened.”

The popularity of the service has grown hugely from word-of-mouth and social media, he said. “I think it’s really awesome – there’s nothing like it,” he said of their dish.

Chef-restaurateur Regis Crépy and son Alex launched a fast-food flammekueche restaurant, Amelie, at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge Picture: INDIE CAMBRIDGE Chef-restaurateur Regis Crépy and son Alex launched a fast-food flammekueche restaurant, Amelie, at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge Picture: INDIE CAMBRIDGE

When they reopen the restaurant on July 4 the real challenges will begin, he said. “At the moment we are all on a financial holiday,” he said. “When we reopen we are in at the deep end and we need to swim.”

A lot of restaurants would be closing for good, he predicted, but he felt that they were in a good position to survive.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here



If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Community pharmacies claim they are ‘on the brink of bankruptcy’

Dr Cephas Asiamah, superintendent pharmacist at Leiston Pharmacy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Celebrated chefs launch home delivery service for fast food delicacy

Regis Crépy at their Amélie fast food restaurant, has not be idle during lockdown Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boy, 4, facing heartbreak after beloved pet dogs stolen from farm

Dash is a working springer spaniel, with a while chest and small white patch on the back of his left paw. He was stolen from a farm on June 10 Picture: JOHN LEACH
Drive 24