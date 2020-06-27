E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pub launches luxury ‘dining pods’ ahead of post-lockdown reopening

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 June 2020

Three dining pods will be open from July 4 at the Anchor Inn in Nayland, offering people who are shielding a safe space to dine in the summer evenings. Picture: ANCHOR INN

Three dining pods will be open from July 4 at the Anchor Inn in Nayland, offering people who are shielding a safe space to dine in the summer evenings. Picture: ANCHOR INN

ANCHOR INN

A Suffolk pub which has been closed since January to undergo a complete refurbishment is introducing outdoor dining pods to help welcome customers and staff back safely.

The Anchor Inn has undergone a full refurbishment while it has been closed to the public during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANCHOR INNThe Anchor Inn has undergone a full refurbishment while it has been closed to the public during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ANCHOR INN

The Anchor Inn, in Nayland near Colchester, had been looking at installing the dining pods for the winter but has decided to bring them into action earlier as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the new restrictions..

The pub is situated along the River Stour and the team hope the new pods will offer an ultimate evening experience for their guests and bring them something a bit different.

Ross Parrock, who is the operations manager at the Anchor Inn, said the dining pods “are more relevant now than ever before”.

He said: “They will allow people to shield relatively well, especially those who are high risk or are worried about eating at a restaurant.”

The Anchor Inn in Nayland has been closed for a refurbishment since January 2020 and has now introduced dining pods to help those shielding. Picture: ANCHOR INNThe Anchor Inn in Nayland has been closed for a refurbishment since January 2020 and has now introduced dining pods to help those shielding. Picture: ANCHOR INN

The pub will also be launching a new app for customers to order their foods from when they reopen on Saturday, July 4, to help safeguard both their guests and staff.

Mr Parrock said: “We want our staff to interact with our guests, but not for too long and not unnecessarily.”

The three dining pods can each accommodate up to eight people and will be used in the summer evenings when it gets a little cooler. They will be available all day throughout the winter period.

MORE: Kiko Milano closes suddenly in Ipswich’s main high street

The pub closed its doors on January 20 and was due to reopen in April following a huge refurbishment, however coronavirus has caused the length of closure to be extended.

Mr Parrock said they have used this time to make sure the pub is ready for returning customers and is as safe as possible.

They have extended the kitchen, put in outside toilets, installed heated and lit parasoles and gone further than the government guidelines requires.

Mr Parrock said that “safety is the number one priority” for the pub, which can usually seat up to 120 people inside but will lose around 30% of indoor space as a result of the two metre rule.

The opening hours will also be extended when the pub reopens next week from 12pm through to the evening service.

Mr Parrock hopes this will help spread the guests out across the day to avoid people coming into contact with large groups of people.

They will also be accepting both online bookings and walk-ins for those eating, while those stopping by for a drink will not need to pre book. The pub will turn people away if it gets too busy.

The dining pods can be hired for two and a half hours, with a charge of £60 for two to three people, £50 for four to six and £40 for eight.

If they are successful the pub hopes to install more dining pods in the future, depending on the costs and what customers think of them.

So far the news of the new dining pods has received huge support on social media from loyal customers, with almost 5,000 shares and more than 3,000 comments.

MORE: Ipswich restaurant Casablanca closes after devastating impact of coronavirus

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I felt empty and horrible’ - woman, 83, devastated after weed killer allegedly poured over garden

Marie's lawn after weed killer was allegedly poured over it Picture: LIZA PUTWAIN

Pub launches luxury ‘dining pods’ ahead of post-lockdown reopening

Three dining pods will be open from July 4 at the Anchor Inn in Nayland, offering people who are shielding a safe space to dine in the summer evenings. Picture: ANCHOR INN

‘Bitter pill to swallow’ as gyms must remain closed

Jack Cardy and his wife Connie opened Live Fit Gym in Manningtree last summer. Picture: JACK CARDY

Born in lockdown – the babies bringing joy to families during the pandemic

Maeve, Finley and Elsiemay were all born during lockdown. Credit: HOLLY ALGAR/MEG EMENY/SOPHIA SOUTHEY

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The ghost seen at Brandon Country Park carrying a candle-lit skull

Who is the ghost seen at Brandon Country Park? Picture: Sonya Duncan