E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town centre Christmas tree knocked over in car crash to be replaced

PUBLISHED: 10:30 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 11 November 2020

Last year's Christmas tree in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Last year's Christmas tree in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A town centre Christmas tree which was knocked over in a car crash just hours after being put up is set to be replaced.

A woman was taken to hospital after the crash in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, at 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 10).

MORE: Woman taken to hospital after crashing into Bury Christmas tree just hours after it was put up

The tree forms the main festive display in Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “I’d checked in the morning to see the tree was there in the morning.

“Then in the afternoon I happened to be walking down Angel Hill and was looking for the tree when I saw the car embedded in it.

“The tree was completely cut off at the base of its trunk and was lying horizontal overnight but it’s now been taken away by the council.

“I’ve got to try and come to an arrangement between the Rougham Estate which provides the tree, the council who put it up and getting it decorated.

You may also want to watch:

“That was all going to happen today – but obviously it can’t anymore.

“We’ve got a very small window as we want the lights to go on Friday, November 20.”

Mr Cordell said he was confident they would be able to arrange it all in time, as the Rougham Estate has already agreed to supply another tree.

“Obviously we’re not having a switch-on event but certainly all our plans are still ahead for the lights to be illuminated next Friday.

“Hopefully I’ll know more by the end of the day.”

Mr Cordell said he didn’t want to encourage people to come out for lights being switched on, and said they would be turned on at different times in different parts of the towns to help prevent this.

“It’s just another challenge in 2020,” Mr Cordell said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

East of England lags behind other regions when it comes to fast-growing gaming sector, report reveals

Gaming is becoming big business, a report suggests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anger at naked statue in tribute to ‘mother of feminism’

Maggi Hambling's A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft has been unveiled on Newington Green, London, as world's first memorial to the feminist pioneer - but has sparked criticism because it shows a woman naked. Picture: Ioana Marinescu /PA Wire

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town centre Christmas tree knocked over in car crash to be replaced

Last year's Christmas tree in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RACHEL EDGE