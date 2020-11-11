Town centre Christmas tree knocked over in car crash to be replaced

A town centre Christmas tree which was knocked over in a car crash just hours after being put up is set to be replaced.

A woman was taken to hospital after the crash in Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, at 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 10).

The tree forms the main festive display in Bury St Edmunds town centre.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “I’d checked in the morning to see the tree was there in the morning.

“Then in the afternoon I happened to be walking down Angel Hill and was looking for the tree when I saw the car embedded in it.

“The tree was completely cut off at the base of its trunk and was lying horizontal overnight but it’s now been taken away by the council.

“I’ve got to try and come to an arrangement between the Rougham Estate which provides the tree, the council who put it up and getting it decorated.

“That was all going to happen today – but obviously it can’t anymore.

“We’ve got a very small window as we want the lights to go on Friday, November 20.”

Mr Cordell said he was confident they would be able to arrange it all in time, as the Rougham Estate has already agreed to supply another tree.

“Obviously we’re not having a switch-on event but certainly all our plans are still ahead for the lights to be illuminated next Friday.

“Hopefully I’ll know more by the end of the day.”

Mr Cordell said he didn’t want to encourage people to come out for lights being switched on, and said they would be turned on at different times in different parts of the towns to help prevent this.

“It’s just another challenge in 2020,” Mr Cordell said.