Water business scoops top award after tapping into social issues

Anglian Water's wetland at Ingoldisthorpe in Norfolk - part of its commitment to sustainability and the environment Picture: NIK SHELTON Nik Shelton/Anglian Water

A water company boss said he was “humbled and honoured” after the business scooped a royal accolade for the second time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglian Water's wetland at Ingoldisthorpe in Norfolk - part of its commitment to sustainability and the environment Picture: NIK SHELTON Anglian Water's wetland at Ingoldisthorpe in Norfolk - part of its commitment to sustainability and the environment Picture: NIK SHELTON

Anglian Water – which has its headquarters in Huntingdon but serves businesses and households throughout East Anglia – was awarded the UK’s highest accolade for business – the Queen’s Award for Enterprise – for sustainable development.

The award, announced on the Queen’s birthday, was for the water and sewage firm’s efforts in reducing carbon and improving water quality – and for promoting social and environmental prosperity for local communities.

MORE – Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

It follows a Queen’s Award in 2015 for its ‘Love Every Drop’ strategy, started in 2010.

The campaign consolidated the company’s commitment to sustainability across the whole business, from the water it supplies to the recycling of used water before it’s returned to the environment.

Anglian Water's wetland at Ingoldisthorpe in Norfolk - part of its commitment to sustainability and the environment Picture: NIK SHELTON Anglian Water's wetland at Ingoldisthorpe in Norfolk - part of its commitment to sustainability and the environment Picture: NIK SHELTON

The latest accolade was for adopting “an exemplary approach” in formalising its commitment to wider social purpose through amendments to its Articles of Association - the legal documents that underpin how the business is run.

You may also want to watch:

The company has just launched a £1m Positive Difference Fund alongside a package of measures to support local communities and its employees with the fight against coronavirus.

As a member of Business in the Community, it has also played a key role in setting up a response network by bringing together charities and community groups who have urgent needs in the current crisis with businesses who may be able to offer support.

Anglian Water boss Peter Simpson said: “We’re humbled and honoured that our approach, the way we do business, and the hard work of all our people has been recognised with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development.

“Now, with the backdrop of COVID19, the critical nature of our work has never been clearer – keeping taps running, toilets flushing and drains clear - providing the essential services our customers need, so they can use them without a second thought.”

He was “proud” at gaining the award for a second time, he said. “It’s testament to everyone who works for us, within our business and throughout our supply chain.”

Applications for Queen’s Awards for Enterprise 2021 open on May 1, 2020. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.