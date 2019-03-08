Anglian Water named Water Company of the Year

Anglian Water has been recognised as the best water company in the UK.

The firm is celebrating after winning three awards at the Water Industry Awards - including Water Company of the Year.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation within the water industry.

Peter Simpson, CEO of Anglian Water said, "We are delighted to have picked up these three awards last night and to take home the Water Company of the Year is a real honour.

"At Anglian Water we pride ourselves on our innovative approach to our work and for this to be recognised by those in the industry, is a real testament to everyone who works at Anglian.

"The challenges that face the industry are greater than they have ever been - from climate change and environmental threats to growth and the engineering skills gap, all alongside continuing to deliver the high level of efficient service our customers expect. Everyone at Anglian Water including our partners and contractors, are working extremely hard to meet these challenges. This award is for every one of them."

In addition to the Water Company of the Year award, Anglian won Health & Safety Initiative of the Year and Wastewater Innovation Project of the Year which was a brand new category for 2019.

Waste & Wastewater Treatment editor James Brockett added: "Congratulations to Anglian Water for being named Water Company of the Year at this year's Water Industry Awards - it is an accolade which is well deserved. The judges commented that Anglian Water puts customers first, shows a willingness to innovate and work with multiple partners, and is constantly looking to be proactive as it faces up to the water industry's big challenges. The company has had an impressive 12 months and was a clear winner."

Anglian also won the very first Wastewater Innovation Project of the Year for their Near Real Time Modelling project at Great Dunmow Water Recycling Plant.

The awards follow what has been a hugely successful 12 months for the company after being named the UK's Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, and crowned Utility of the Year at the end of 2018.