Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Anglian Water named Water Company of the Year

PUBLISHED: 10:38 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 28 May 2019

Anglian Water has been named Water Company of the Year at the Water Industry Award. The firm's Grafham Water reservoir in Cambridgeshire and CEO Peter Simpson. photo: Anglian Water / Tim George.

Anglian Water has been named Water Company of the Year at the Water Industry Award. The firm's Grafham Water reservoir in Cambridgeshire and CEO Peter Simpson. photo: Anglian Water / Tim George.

Archant

Anglian Water has been recognised as the best water company in the UK.

The firm is celebrating after winning three awards at the Water Industry Awards - including Water Company of the Year.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement and innovation within the water industry.

Peter Simpson, CEO of Anglian Water said, "We are delighted to have picked up these three awards last night and to take home the Water Company of the Year is a real honour.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: The man who's saying 'cheers' to Adnams after 25 years - and still not ready to call time

"At Anglian Water we pride ourselves on our innovative approach to our work and for this to be recognised by those in the industry, is a real testament to everyone who works at Anglian.

"The challenges that face the industry are greater than they have ever been - from climate change and environmental threats to growth and the engineering skills gap, all alongside continuing to deliver the high level of efficient service our customers expect. Everyone at Anglian Water including our partners and contractors, are working extremely hard to meet these challenges. This award is for every one of them."

In addition to the Water Company of the Year award, Anglian won Health & Safety Initiative of the Year and Wastewater Innovation Project of the Year which was a brand new category for 2019.

Waste & Wastewater Treatment editor James Brockett added: "Congratulations to Anglian Water for being named Water Company of the Year at this year's Water Industry Awards - it is an accolade which is well deserved. The judges commented that Anglian Water puts customers first, shows a willingness to innovate and work with multiple partners, and is constantly looking to be proactive as it faces up to the water industry's big challenges. The company has had an impressive 12 months and was a clear winner."

MORE: Suffolk restaurant charging customers who fail to show up for reservations

Anglian also won the very first Wastewater Innovation Project of the Year for their Near Real Time Modelling project at Great Dunmow Water Recycling Plant.

The awards follow what has been a hugely successful 12 months for the company after being named the UK's Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, and crowned Utility of the Year at the end of 2018.

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brexit: let’s just get on with it! Then we can all sit back and say I told you so

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's strong opinion reflects the fact that everyone in the country has one, except the major parties, says Liz Nice Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

New signing Holy is one of the world’s goalkeeping giants... but he’s not the tallest stopper on the planet

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Are you allowed to get your legs out at my age? I asked my children

Unseemly? Or does Sharon have every right to get her legs out, regardless of what her children say? Photo: Sharon Morrison

Tony Garnett: Hambro Cup second round matches, results and scorers

RUSHMERE IN LAST EIGHT: Hambro team. Back (from left): Jordan Bloomfield, Connor James, Ross Howard, Gary Channing (team captain), Peter Robinson. Front: Matt Godbold, Josh Cottrell, James Godbold, Ricky Ling and Rob Hastings. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Sunshine and highs of 22C predicted for Suffolk Show - but there could be the odd shower

South Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists