Trade union secure pay increase above inflation for Anglian Water workers

PUBLISHED: 16:01 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 13 May 2019

Anglian Water workers

Anglian Water workers

Archant

Thousands of Anglian Water workers across the region are set to receive a 3% pay increase this year after a deal was secured by the Unite trade union.

Anglian Water - wet wipes Picture: RACHEL EDGEAnglian Water - wet wipes Picture: RACHEL EDGE

This means a typical Suffolk worker at the company is in line to get a £750 pay rise.

The workforce also secured a 3 per cent pay increase in 2018 meaning that over the course of two years a typical workers' pay increased by around £1500.

MORE: Could new tax for online retailers save Ipswich's high street?

The pay deal covers about 2,500 front line staff working for Anglian Water across the east of England.

Unite regional officer Adam Oakes said: "Thousands of workers across the east of England are getting an inflation beating increase this year on top of a significant pay increase last year.

"At a time of economic uncertainty it pays to have a trade union in the workplace negotiating pay.

"The deal makes a big difference to workers at Anglian Water by helping them to keep up with the rising cost of living.

"Unite's representatives at the company have done a great job to have negotiated a good pay deal in difficult circumstances."

