Owner ‘heartbroken’ as she closes Suffolk-based coach company

Avril Read, boss of Angus Travel in Needham Market, is shutting the business after 23 years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Suffolk-based coach tour operator is closing at the end of the month after 23 years in business - leaving its owner “heartbroken”.

Angus Travel, based at Station Yard in Needham Market, is shutting down at the end of August. Pictured: Angus Travel coaches. Picture: ANGUS TRAVEL Angus Travel, based at Station Yard in Needham Market, is shutting down at the end of August. Pictured: Angus Travel coaches. Picture: ANGUS TRAVEL

Angus Travel, based at Station Yard in Needham Market, will close on August 31 as the owner said she “can’t see a light at the end of the tunnel” for the coaching industry.

Avril Read, director and majority owner of the business, said: “I’m closing the business at the end of August.

“I can walk away and hold my head up high – I don’t want people to think we’ve gone bankrupt or into receivership.

“It’s a wrench letting go. I am broken-hearted, but there are just no alternatives.”

Mrs Read said the company, which operates tour holidays and private hire, said Covid-19 meant she couldn’t keep running the business.

She said: “We carry older people and they haven’t got the confidence to travel.

“Unfortunately, I can’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, so I’m going to walk away while I still can.

“I’ve been in the industry a long time. I worked for somebody first and then I started my own business 23 years ago.

“Now I’ve decided I can’t carry on because of Covid.

“I’ve had no money coming in since March and the money’s still going out. And I can’t carry on.

“I’ve cancelled about 40 holidays already – from March to the end of September.

“I’ve been ringing people to tell them the news that they wouldn’t be going on their holiday and they are really upset.”

Mrs Read said she had lots of memorable trips over the years.

“It was not just a business,” she said. “It was like a big family.

“I drove the coaches as well. So we’ve obviously got a lot of memories and nobody can take those away from me.

“We had some fun.”

Mrs Read said she planned to retire after closing the business and said she wanted to thank her customers for their support over the years