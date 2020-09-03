E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Horse trolleys and animal ultrasound machines to be auctioned following demise of animal trust

PUBLISHED: 17:42 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 03 September 2020

Asset management firm Gordon Brothers is selling off a host of Animal Health Trust assets on behalf of the trustees Picture: GORDON BROTHERS

Gordon Brothers

A host of specialist equipment from an animal and equine centre in Newmarket liquidated earlier this year is set to go under the hammer in October.

The Animal Health Trust was founded in 1942 and awarded a Royal Charter in 1963.

But fundraising issues exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis forced the trust to close its doors earlier this year, said the auctioneers.

The site was home to a small animal clinic, MRI equipment and cancer centre, hydrotherapy equipment, kennels, and extensive scientific and research and development laboratories.

Asset management specialist Gordon Brothers – which has been instructed to manage the sale of assets by the trustees and their advisers – said it was rare opportunity for buyers.

Asset management firm Gordon Brothers will be holding a sale of Animal Health Trust assets Picture: GORDON BROTHERSAsset management firm Gordon Brothers will be holding a sale of Animal Health Trust assets Picture: GORDON BROTHERS

“This type of sale rarely occurs and is a unique opportunity for the animal care, veterinary and agriculture industry to take advantage of the equipment available for purchase,” it said.

Assets for sale via private treaty and online auction include small animal and horse veterinary equipment for consultation rooms and operating theatres such as anaesthesia, operating tables, endoscopy, suction, lighting, video capture, lasers, monitoring and recovery, cat and dog recovery cages and kennels, fixed and mobile x-ray, hydrotherapy, and equine centre equipment.

Also up for sale are radiation oncology and scanning equipment including a GE Signa Explorer MRI Scanner with an anaesthetic system and horse trolley, a high dose radiation Brachytherapy system and Phillips ultrasound machines.

Office furniture and general equipment includes Apple iPads, monitors, televisions, workstations, office chairs, and commercial kitchen and lecture theatre equipment.

A second sale comprising of a large quantity of laboratory and research equipment and agricultural plant and machinery will take place in October 2020 with further details to be released.

Gordon Brothers valuations director Simon Bamford said: “Gordon Brothers is pleased to be assisting the trustees of the Animal Health Trust with the orderly closure of the 100 acre Newmarket facilities, including the sale of the large quantity of associated assets. We are expecting significant interest in the varied array of assets.”

The online auction will close at 3pm on October 1. Viewing is strictly by appointment on Monday, September 28, and Tuesday, September 29, from 9am to 4pm at AHT, Lanwades Park, Kentford, Newmarket, CB8 7UU.

