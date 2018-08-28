Charity golf day for rare medical condition

Castons annual golf day raised £4,700 for the Nick Fayers Amend charity campaign. From left to right: John Button, Peter Drink and Adrian Steven from Castons and Bob Steward and Kevin Tyrrell from Barnes Construction.

Castons, the regional construction consultancy, has raised £4,700 at its annual golf day which took place at Ipswich Golf Club, Purdis Heath, for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund.

The money has been donated to the charity Amend, in memory of local businessman Nick Fayers, who was MD of Barnes Construction until he died in December 2017, aged 56 from MEN1.

John Button is a consultant at Castons and sits on the steering committee for the Nick Fayers Amend fundraising campaign. He said: “This is the 25th year that Castons has hosted a charity golf event and over those years we have been able to raise nearly £100,000 for local charities and good causes. This year’s event was particularly poignant, as most of those that took part came from the local property and constructions sectors and knew Nick as a friend and colleague.”

The money from Castons golf day brings the total raised so far for The Nick Fayers Amend Fund to £45,400.

The steering committee for the campaign is made up of volunteers including Nick’s wife Julie, mother Liz and children Charlotte, William and Hannah, as well as his colleagues at Barnes and local companies involved in property and construction: Castons, KLH Architects, MLM Group and Johns Slater Haward. All came together with a common aim to hold a range of activities and events that will attract donations and raise as much money as possible for this relatively unknown condition.