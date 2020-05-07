E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Solicitor praised for key role in breaking deadlock over Snoasis

PUBLISHED: 05:14 11 May 2020

Hansells associate Chris Burgess Picture: HANSELLS

A lawyer who helped bring a complex winter resort application to the next stage has been praised for his efforts.

Chris Burgess, associate at Norwich-based Hansells Solicitors, helped plans for a £500m indoor winter sports resort near Ipswich take a big step nearer reality while acting for Mid-Suffolk District Council.

Mr Burgess, a town planning lawyer with more than 30 years’ experience, took the lead in drafting and settling the final planning legal agreements. The 350-acre SnOasis centre now has approval to be built in a former quarry at Great Blakenham. The project will create more than 5,000 jobs.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – ‘It’s harder to open than to close’ admits Greene King boss grappling challenge of how to come out of lockdown

Steven Stroud, strategic projects manager for Mid Suffolk Council and lead local planning authority officer for SnOasis, said: “Chris really hit the ground running with the work on the legal agreement and was a huge help to us in securing the obligations that the council needed to keep the development acceptable.

“I very much look forward to working with Chris and Hansells again in the future.”

SnOasis has a long and complex planning history, having first been granted outline approval in 2008. It will provide a professional level ski slope, ice rink and bobsleigh run. The site will also accommodate an entertainment centre – with scope for further facilities such as retail units, a hotel, hostel and chalets.

