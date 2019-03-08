E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Dip in passenger numbers shows Stansted expansion plans 'premature', claim protesters

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 October 2019

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Lucy Martin/Stansted Airport

There is "no question" of growth at Stansted Airport being stifled by delays to approval being granted to its expansion plans, a campaign group has claimed.

Stop Stansted Expansion (SSE) has pointed to a drop in passenger numbers over a three month period as proof that its controversial bid to increase a 43m annual ceiling isn't needed.

SSE - which continues to oppose the plans - pointed out that year-on year numbers were down 0.5% in July, 3.7% in August and 2.7% in September, equating to around 200,000 passengers.

MORE - Does 'retired and affluent' council have 'no concern for working people' after holding up Stansted airport growth plan decision?

Residents 4 Uttlesford (R4U)-run Uttlesford District Council has come under fire from business groups for delays to giving the final go-ahead to the plans.

But SSE chairman Peter Sanders claimed there was "no question" of growth being stifled.

You may also want to watch:

"These latest Stansted Airport traffic figures, showing declines across the board in passenger numbers, flights and cargo activities, demonstrate the nonsense of 'Project Fear' whereby Stansted Airport and some local business leaders were seeking to panic Uttlesford District Council into a hasty approval of the airport's expansion plans," he said.

"We have consistently pointed out the Stansted Airport planning application for 43m passengers a year (54% more than in 2018) was premature. There is absolutely no rush for any decision. At the very least, Uttlesford District Council should do nothing until we all know the outcome of SSE's legal challenge in the High Court, which takes place from November 12 to 14."

The absence of Ryanair's 737 MAX, which had been factored in for service this year, has hit the budget carrier's UK domestic services and is believed to have affected Stansted passenger numbers.

A Stansted spokesman said the airport played "a vital role", with 11m people passing through the airport in the last six years.

"The planning application was submitted in order to allow our airline partners and those looking to grow at Stansted the long-term clarity needed need to make further investment decisions, but also importantly to provide our local community with the assurance that any future growth will be delivered in a measured and sustainable way," he said.

"In addition to our on-site trade union, Visit East of England and the local chambers, hundreds of local residents, businesses, staff and on-site partners have passionately backed these plans and we continue to encourage councillors to follow the advice they have received from both their officers and independent legal counsel and issue the airport's planning permission."

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager charged with attempted murder in connection with Suffolk stabbing

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Dip in passenger numbers shows Stansted expansion plans ‘premature’, claim protesters

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTIN

High Court to decide fate of luxury spa’s plans to build 200 homes

Plans for a 200-home development on the Lifehouse Spa's land will be heard at the High Court Picture: DAN WELLDON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists