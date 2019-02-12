At the sign of the prancing horse

Open day for apprentices.

It’s one of the most famous names in motoring, and motor racing. Now Ferrari is opening the doors to new apprentices in the UK - and there are opportunities in Colchester.

Lancaster Ferrari and Maserati, Colchester

Across the country a dozen Ferrari dealers are holding apprenticeship open days, on Saturday March 9 during natinal apprenticeship week.

Lancaster Ferrari and Maserati, in Colchester, is one of them.

Lancaster is opening its doors to youngsters from local high schools, from 9am to noon on the day.

Students from selected schools in their area, and their parents, are invited to visit the workshop and learn about Ferrari technology and potential job opportunities in their local dealership.

The Ferrari North Europe Apprentice programme is ideal for those who have achieved at least 5 GCSEs and are interested in working at an official Ferrari dealer.

The apprenticeship roles are:

• Service Technician – 3 year apprenticeship

• Service Advisor – 2 year apprenticeship

• Parts Advisor – 2 year apprenticeship

Each of these roles includes full-time employment at an official Ferrari dealership, with on-the-job training carried out under the eye of Ferrari master technicians.

Ferrari North Europe also provides additional classroom, theory and practical training at the company’s Training Centre in Berkshire.

A spokesman for Ferrari said many young people who start out as apprentices use it as a basis for a career in the profession, subsequently moving on to other roles in the business such as workshop manager, service manager or sales executive.

To find out more contact the local dealership.

www.ferrariapprenticeship.co.uk