H&M, Superdry and Debenhams among 7 stores to reopen at Arc shopping centre

Stores at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds are reopening next week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

The Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds is to reopen next week for the first time in nearly three months - with seven stores including Peacocks, River Island and Pandora set to open their doors.

Social distancing measures will be in place to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Social distancing measures will be in place to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debenhams, H&M, Superdry, River Island and Hotel Chocolat will also be open for business from Monday, June 15 in line with the latest government guidance.

Bosses have said the shopping centre will look “a little different to normal” as a range of measures have been introduced to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Social distancing measures will be in place to help keep customers at least two metres apart from others, with hand sanitiser stations being installed at all entrances to the shopping centre.

The number of shoppers will also be limited and queuing areas will be marked out.

The use of face masks has been strongly advised, though no customers will be refused entry for choosing not to wear one.

However, the shopping centre’s toilets will remain closed for the time being - with bosses urging customers “the time is not yet right” for long visits.

More stores will be announcing their reopening dates in due course, a spokesman confirmed.

Customers are being urged to keep checking the shopping centre’s website and social media channels for the latest information and guidance as businesses aim to restart the economy following a three-month lay off.

The Arc will be open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays, with the opening times for Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Several other large retailers with a presence in Suffolk, such as John Lewis and Primark, have already announced their plans to reopen their stores in the county next week.

Sam Parker, centre administrator at the shopping centre, said: “We would like to thank our staff and retailers who are all working extremely hard in very challenging and unprecedented circumstances.

“In these uncertain times we look forward to welcoming the public back to Arc, but we recognise the right time will be different for everyone.

“So, when the time is right is for you, we are ready for you.

“Be patient, be kind, be responsible.”

