Suffolk businesses invited to share their thoughts in new survey

Archant launches local business survey in the run up to Christmas. Pictured is Anne Lockwood in Coes department store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are launching a survey to find out how reliant businesses are on the vital Christmas trading period.

Data from the survey will be used over the coming weeks in Archant publications and will allow us to fight for the things that matter most to local businesses.

The survey contains just five multiple choice questions and it should take less than a couple of minutes to complete.

