E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tell Us

Suffolk businesses invited to share their thoughts in new survey

PUBLISHED: 15:04 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 13 October 2020

Archant launches local business survey in the run up to Christmas. Pictured is Anne Lockwood in Coes department store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Archant launches local business survey in the run up to Christmas. Pictured is Anne Lockwood in Coes department store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star are launching a survey to find out how reliant businesses are on the vital Christmas trading period.

Data from the survey will be used over the coming weeks in Archant publications and will allow us to fight for the things that matter most to local businesses.

The survey contains just five multiple choice questions and it should take less than a couple of minutes to complete.

You can fill it in here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood charged with drink-driving

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood has been charged with drink-driving Picture: PAGEPIX

Essex leaders to ask government for tougher tier two lockdown restrictions

Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infections (stock image). Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I can understand the controversy it has caused’ – Lambert on ‘Project Big Picture’

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA

Boy, 9, died after falling from lockers at high school, inquest hears

Great Baddow High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Prison drug smuggler warned she faces jail

Rianna Taylor has been told she could be jailed after attempting to smuggle drugs into Highpoint Prison Picture: ANDY ABBOTT