Is your Asda store getting a new vegan aisle?

Asda is opening new vegan aisles in a number of stores across Suffolk and north Essex - to make it easier for shoppers to find products.

As anyone following a special diet knows, it can be a struggle to find the items you are looking for among the huge ranges on offer at a typical superstore.

Bosses say it is the first UK supermarket chain to launch a vegan destination in store.

Asda branches getting the new aisles include the two Ipswich stores in Goddard Road and Stoke Park, as well as stores in Stowmarket, Colchester, Chelmsford, Clacton, Harwich and Lowestoft.

Sarah Thornewill, Asda’s buying manager, said: “We understand that customers want a quick and simple shopping experience, and this shouldn’t be restricted by dietary requirements.

“By merchandising all our vegan items together, we hope to save customers time and offer inspiration, whether for those following a plant-based diet, or those looking to reduce their meat consumption.”

Each store will have one bay of savoury products, including cooking sauces, condiments and plant-based protein, and one bay of snacks and sweet products - including two exclusive new Galaxy flavours. Although the new dedicated area is not being rolled out to every Asda store, 359 shops nationally are being included.

Asda is also adding 104 new plant-based products to its non-refrigerated ranges. These include Asda own-label pasta lentil bowls and rice bowls, as well as brands such as Mrs Crimbles, Vego,and an exclusive new falafel mix from Bosh.

The retail giant decided to step up its vegan offer following research showing that 17% of UK households are reducing their meat intake or following a plant-based diet.

It also revealed that searches for vegan products on its website have risen by 275% since last year.

Demand for vegan options has grown steadily over recent years, and Hank’s Deli & Shop launched a vegan supermarket in Ipswich earlier this year.