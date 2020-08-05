Asda store to reopen after 18-hour closure due to police incident

Harwich’s Asda supermarket is set to reopen after being closed for approximately 18 hours due to reports of a man on the roof of the store.

Officers were called to the incident at the Main Road shop just before 9pm on Tuesday, August 4.

A cordon remained in place while police dealt with the incident, meaning the store had to remain closed for hours.

Now, an Essex Police spokesman has announced that a man has been detained and taken to safety, with the store due to re-open shortly.

He said: “Officers have now detained the man on the roof and brought him to safety.

“The store will be looking to re-open shortly.

“We want to thank you for your patience and understanding.”