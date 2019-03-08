Partly Cloudy

Services firm snaps up another Suffolk pub

PUBLISHED: 13:43 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 22 May 2019

The Swan in Long Melford, which has been acquired by Atalian Servest Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Swan in Long Melford, which has been acquired by Atalian Servest Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A facilities management firm has bought its second Suffolk pub after branching out into the hospitality trade.

Atalian Servest, one of the county's biggest employers, has acquired The Swan at Long Melford.

Last year, Servest, which is based at Fornham All Saints, Bury St Edmunds, merged with France-based facilities management giant Atalian, taking the enlarged business to 125k employees worldwide and a turnover of £2.4bn.

Later that year, Atalian Servest, which has a catering arm, Angel Hill Co, purchased the Cock Horse on Church Street in Lavenham, carrying out significant renovations and recruiting a number of guest chefs.

MORE - Servest merger with Atalian Group to create 3bn euro group

The Swan , which is on Long Melford's high street, close to stately home Kentwell Hall, offers seasonal menus curated by head chef Nickolas Traher.

All produce is sourced from local businesses including Lavenham Butchers, Infusions 4 Chefs, Fisher and Woods, and Clarke & Son butchers.

From June, The Swan, which officially opened in early May, is set to offer luxury boutique bed and breakfast accommodation. Atalian Servest chief executive for the UK and Ireland Daniel Dickson said: "We are thrilled to announce The Swan as our second Suffolk-based pub. The pub will help us to develop the reputation set by our team at The Cock Horse of serving skilfully executed and beautifully presented British cuisine, with great service."

When it merged with Atalian in 2018, Servest employed around 300 staff at its Suffolk headquarters and was turning over around £457m.

Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson's verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he's mixing with Hollywood's finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of 'inspirational' former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Everything you need to know about this year's Suffolk Show

Crowds watch heavy horses on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Wanted man arrested overnight after week-long search

Jai Souter. Picture: Suffolk Police

Services firm snaps up another Suffolk pub

The Swan in Long Melford, which has been acquired by Atalian Servest Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk athlete Moyes wins in an England vest at Loughborough International

Emily Moyes, in action during the European Trials at the British Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Liverpool last year, won on the track in an England vest on Sunday.

Nino Severino: Unsung hero coaches are key to Pipers Vale success

Pipers Vale gymnasts Ellie Cornforth, Aaliyah Manning and Grace Wardley enjoyed success at the British Championships. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
