‘It feels absolutely amazing’ - Essex mum’s breastfeeding-friendly clothing business wins cash award

Elis said she "loves" breastfeeding her daughter Penelope Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

A woman from North Essex who wanted to break down barriers for breastfeeding mums has won an award to help progress her new business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elis Merton, 24, from Pebmarsh, near Sudbury, came up with Mumma By Nature, a breastfeeding-friendly clothing brand, despite having no previous background in design.

The sports massage therapist, who is mum to Penelope, aged one, had struggled to find fashionable clothes she could breastfeed in so set about solving the problem and came up with two brand new designs/way of access.

MORE: The 24-year-old who wants her clothing business to break down barriers for breastfeeding mums

She has been crowdfunding and promoting her brand through NatWest bank’s Back Her Business competition and has scooped the bronze finalist award, winning £2,020 towards her project.

Elis said: “It feels absolutely amazing - out of 600 businesses we made the top 25 with our campaign. Then to go onto the judging panel and get the bronze award feels a bit surreal but amazing and we are so grateful!”

Elis Merton and her one-year-old daughter Penelope Picture: CONTRIBUTED Elis Merton and her one-year-old daughter Penelope Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch:

Taking into account the bronze award cash, her campaign raised £8,128 with 111 supporters in 34 days.

Elis said due to the coronavirus crisis she was taking the time now to develop more designs so when the factories reopen she can place an order for a full range.

She is also working on her website and fabrics.

MORE: Mum breastfeeding baby in cafe told by fellow customer: ‘You’re putting me off my teacake’

Ahead of the announcement of the finalists Elis said she was “so so happy and proud of what we’ve achieved”.

“This is just the beginning of our journey, and what a start it has been!”

For Mumma By Nature on Facebook see here.

To find out more about her Back Her Business campaign see here.