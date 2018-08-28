Sunshine and Showers

Inform Direct passes 100,000th customer milestone

PUBLISHED: 14:13 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 20 November 2018

The team at Inform Direct celebrate an important business milestone. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

The team at Inform Direct celebrate an important business milestone. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Keith Mindham

A rapidly-growing Ipswich-based company is celebrating an important milestone, with 100,000 companies now managed using its award-winning company secretarial software.

Crowd-funded Inform Direct, first released its software in 2013 which is now adopted by accountants and business owners all over the UK to help them comply with company secretarial requirements.

The number of companies on the online platform recently passed the 100,000 milestone, demonstrating that increasing numbers are seeing the benefits of having their company secretarial obligations simplified and streamlined, giving them time to devote to other aspects of their business.

With an expanded team of 14, the company is well-placed to continue to enhance its market-leading offering.

Inform Direct CEO Henry Catchpole said: “This is a significant milestone for us and welcome recognition that our software is being used and appreciated by a significant customer base. It’s a success for the whole team here who have already achieved so much in not only meeting but surpassing the rapidly changing demands of today’s accountancy practices and business owners.

“Every day we hear how businesses are benefiting from our software.”

Over the last few years, Inform Direct has won prestigious national accolades for its software including Practice Software Product of the Year at the British Accountancy Awards. In 2016 it was named one of the Future 50, as one of the most innovative businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk.

