B&M creates 120 new jobs in Suffolk as it opens latest outlet in county

A new store has opened at the former Marks & Spencer’s in Newmarket, creating 40 new jobs.

The opening of a new B&M at The Guineas on Saturday, March 16, follows recent openings in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds, which the chain says has created 120 new jobs in the county.

B&M, one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers, stocks a range of goods including toys, food and drink, homeware, pet products, health and beauty and seasonal products.

Shopworkers asked to nominate a local charity for VIP treatment chose Newmarket FC, which took centre-stage to officially unveil the new store, alongside Lord Mayor Councillor Rachel Hood, and received £250 towards its work.

Store manager Aaron O’Neil said: “The new store has been really busy since the doors first opened on Saturday and feedback from customers has been great so far.

“A huge thank you to Newmarket FC who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community.”

The store underwent an internal and external refurbishment programme.

