Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Third new B&M store opens in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:01 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 13 March 2019

Former Newmarket Marks & Spence to re-open as a B&M store on Saturday. Picture: B&M

Former Newmarket Marks & Spence to re-open as a B&M store on Saturday. Picture: B&M

Archant

There was dismay in Newmarket when Marks and Spencer closed its store in The Guineas last summer.

Now Saturday March 16 will see the long awaited opening of the brand new B&M Newmarket store, in The Guineas, in its place.

The new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from Newmarket FC, who will be taking centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store, alongside the town mayor councillor Rachel Hood.

The club highlights the values of teamwork and building relationships through sport. As well as their first team they have also have a youth team to encourage young children in the local community to take part and find fun in sport.

In addition to opening the new store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards their work.

The store manager Aaron O’Neill said: “The team from Newmarket FC really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local children in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.

“Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Saturday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

The former M&S store has undergone a major internal and external refurbishment programme and created 40 new jobs for local people.

It follows hot on the heels of store openings in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds, creating more than 120 jobs in the county.

There are other B&M stores across the county, including three at Ipswich.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, home ware, pet products, and health & beauty and seasonal range.

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

EADT and Star says...Serious action needed over frustrating Orwell Bridge closures

The Orwell Bridge was closed for much of the day. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Rock choir concert raises money for charity scammed out of £10,000

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project (third from left) had her head shaved along with four other staff and volunteers at the concert Picture: ALLISON BURKE PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists