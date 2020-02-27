Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A brand new discount store is being proposed for Sudbury to replace the B&Q store on Woodhall Business Park.

The proposed floor plans for the new B&M store on Woodhall Business Park in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS/S+SA ARCHITECTS LTD. The proposed floor plans for the new B&M store on Woodhall Business Park in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS/S+SA ARCHITECTS LTD.

Plans have been put forward to renovate the B&Q unit in to two commercial units for a new B&M discount store as well as the construction of another three units on the site.

Suggestions for the other units include takeaways such as Greggs or Domino's Pizza and a gym.

If approved, plans for the new store suggest that 60 jobs will be created - 30 full-time and 30 part-time - but car parking will decrease slightly with the 146 spaces currently available reduced to 138 parking places.

Jack Owen, deputy mayor for Sudbury, said: "I am always disappointed when any store, whether in the town centre or on the edge of town, is forced to close particularly when it reduces competition and choice which is always of benefit to the customer.

The new development at Woodhall Business Park in Sudbury will make way for takeaways and a gym as well as a new B&M. Picture: BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS/S+SA ARCHITECTS LTD. The new development at Woodhall Business Park in Sudbury will make way for takeaways and a gym as well as a new B&M. Picture: BABERGH AND MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILS/S+SA ARCHITECTS LTD.

"However, having a B&M store interested in coming to the area must be positive, hopefully it won't cause problems for the town centre shops."

Natural England, the government's advisor for natural environments in England which helps to protect nature and landscapes, have concluded the application causes no significant impact to the surrounding area.

The current B&Q outlet would close as a result of the construction plans with parts of the site requiring demolition.

A spokesperson for B&Q said: "B&Q is committed to our customers in Sudbury and will be objecting to the planning application.

"It is too early to speculate on the outcome of the planning process which needs to take its course."

Reports suggest access to the new development will remain as it currently is with vehicular, pedestrian and cycling access staying the same - but 975 square metres of floor space will be lost under the new construction.

It would also create 16 additional vehicles during week days and one more extra vehicle on Saturdays, which the report indicates would bear no negative or severe impact on the local area.