Actor celebrated for TV role as prison warder sells her 17th century home

PUBLISHED: 12:59 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 28 January 2020

Bedingfield House, Eye Picture: SIMON HARRISON

Bedingfield House, Eye Picture: SIMON HARRISON

Simon Harrison

A star of TV's Bad Girls has put her Suffolk home on the market.

Helen Handford, who is selling her Suffolk home Picture: ALEX FAIRFULLHelen Handford, who is selling her Suffolk home Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Actor Helen Handford played the miserable prison warder Sylvia Hollamby in TV's Bad Girls, and has a home in Eye.

The widow of sound recordist Peter Handford - who won an Oscar for sound on the film Out of Africa - is now selling her historic 1620s house, which once formed part of the Bedingfield Arms.

Bedingfield Cottage at Wellington Road, Eye, which is being offered up for sale through agents Harrison Edge for £300k, dates back to the 1600s, when there were two cottages and a house. They were later converted into a pub to serve the historic market town.

Bedingfield House, Eye Picture: SIMON HARRISONBedingfield House, Eye Picture: SIMON HARRISON

They reverted to dwellings in the 1990s. The semi detached, two bedroom Grade II listed building has exposed timbers but modern comforts including gas central heating, upstairs bathroom, and downstairs cloakroom, two parking spaces and a "charming" landscaped garden, say agents.

