That's what gets results: Banarama meets two Newmarket horseracing champions

Bananarama's Sara Dallin meets Jack the Giant atThe National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET Discover Newmarket

Pop duo Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward of Bananarama met two horseracing giants as they prepared for their own performance in Newmarket this summer.

Bananarama's Keren Woodward meets Lord Windermere at The National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET Bananarama's Keren Woodward meets Lord Windermere at The National Stud Picture: DISCOVER NEWMARKET

They met Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Lord Windermere and award-winning gelding Jack The Giant at The National Stud during a warm-up visit to the home of horseracing. They were treated to a VIP tour of the only commercial stud farm open to the public in the UK.

Lord Windermere's earnings totalled almost £500,000 during his illustrious career, and Jack The Giant, a 17-year-old gelding, racked up an impressive tally of victories under champion trainer Nicky Henderson, scooping Riding Horse of the Year at the NEC's Horse of the Year Show during his successful post racing career as a Retrained Racehorse.

Bananarama, which enjoyed 32 Top 40 UK hits, will be entertaining the crowds at Newmarket's July Racecourse on August 9. They will also be performing new material from their 11th studio album 'In Stereo', their first release in 10 years.

Discover Newmarket manager Megan Pollexfen said: "We are thrilled that Bananarama had the chance to meet our newest arrivals at The National Stud. It was fantastic to show Sara and Keren our glorious town and everything it has to offer."

Tim Lane, stud director at The National Stud, said: "We are thrilled to have Jack The Giant and Lord Windermere join us at The National Stud. Jack The Giant came to us through Sophie Henderson and Di Haine. He was a great racehorse and excelled in the Retraining of Racehorses divisions. Lord Windermere of course is a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and a real character. Jim Culloty was delighted to hear Lord Windermere would be coming here. I'm sure they will both prove very popular with the tours."

Discover Newmarket hosts tours which give visitors the opportunity to go behind the scenes and meet the organisations, trainers and staff behind champion racehorses.